DFI's Revenue Ranks Third in Taiwan's Industrial Computers for The First Half Of 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DFI's Revenue Ranks Third in Taiwan's Industrial Computers for The First Half Of 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, July 25, 2021

TAIPEI, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial computers have always been an industry in which Taiwanese manufacturers enjoy an advantage; with a total annual revenue of nearly 8 billion U.S. dollars. According to a research report released by TrendForce[1] in July, in the first half of 2021, DFI, specializing in smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, and intelligent transportation systems/infrastructures, ranked third with a revenue of NT$5.28 billion (equivalent to 186.7 million U.S. dollars). DFI also have an 25.2% YoY increase, only behind Ennoconn (the parent company of the S&T Group and Kontron) and Advantech.

DFI_40___Miniaturization.jpg

TrendForce is a global leader in providing in-depth market intelligence and professional consultation services for clients across a diverse range of industries, including the famous DRAMeXchange, and is the world-leading semiconductor researcher. With a worldwide membership base of more than 500,000 subscribers, TrendForce has built strong relations with clients engaging in major and newly emerged technology fields.

DFI joined the Qisda Group in 2017. In 2019, DFI acquired AEWIN to expand into cyber security business, and Ace Pillar to expand diversified & comprehensive solutions.

Leveraging the strengths of the group's affiliations, DFI has already taken its supply chain management and manufacturing productivity to a whole new level. DFI's embedded computing capabilities and solutions have since extended and found its niche in smart applications and automation across industries globally now that it has received merits from the group's resources.

"Regardless of revenue ranking, we have been on the journey towards motherboard and embedded computers manufacturing for more than 40 years. The achievements are always an incentives for us to pursue excellence," said Steven Tsai, President of DFI.

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including factory automation, medical, gaming, transportation, smart energy, mission-critical, and intelligent retail.

[1] Source: TrendForce

Media Contact:

DFI
dfi.com/contact
+886-2-2697-2986

favicon.png?sn=HK52688&sd=2021-07-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfis-revenue-ranks-third-in-taiwans-industrial-computers-for-the-first-half-of-2021-301340119.html

SOURCE DFI Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK52688&Transmission_Id=202107252100PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK52688&DateId=20210725
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment