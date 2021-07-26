DFI's Revenue Ranks Third in Taiwan's Industrial Computers for The First Half Of 2021

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial computers have always been an industry in which Taiwanese manufacturers enjoy an advantage; with a total annual revenue of nearly 8 billion U.S. dollars. According to a research report released by TrendForce[1] in July, in the first half of 2021, DFI, specializing in smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, and intelligent transportation systems/infrastructures, ranked third with a revenue of NT$5.28 billion (equivalent to 186.7 million U.S. dollars). DFI also have an 25.2% YoY increase, only behind Ennoconn (the parent company of the S&T Group and Kontron) and Advantech.

TrendForce is a global leader in providing in-depth market intelligence and professional consultation services for clients across a diverse range of industries, including the famous DRAMeXchange, and is the world-leading semiconductor researcher. With a worldwide membership base of more than 500,000 subscribers, TrendForce has built strong relations with clients engaging in major and newly emerged technology fields.

DFI joined the Qisda Group in 2017. In 2019, DFI acquired AEWIN to expand into cyber security business, and Ace Pillar to expand diversified & comprehensive solutions.

Leveraging the strengths of the group's affiliations, DFI has already taken its supply chain management and manufacturing productivity to a whole new level. DFI's embedded computing capabilities and solutions have since extended and found its niche in smart applications and automation across industries globally now that it has received merits from the group's resources.

"Regardless of revenue ranking, we have been on the journey towards motherboard and embedded computers manufacturing for more than 40 years. The achievements are always an incentives for us to pursue excellence," said Steven Tsai, President of DFI.

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including factory automation, medical, gaming, transportation, smart energy, mission-critical, and intelligent retail.

