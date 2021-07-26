Over 500 Official Authorized Vivo Stores Launch on Dada Group's JDDJ

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Over 500 Official Authorized Vivo Stores Launch on Dada Group's JDDJ

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, July 26, 2021

SHANGHAI, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (NASDAQ: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, and vivo, a global leading smartphone manufacturer, today announced they have expanded their partnership with a focus on omni-channel and one-hour delivery service of smartphones.

500_vivo.jpg

JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform of Dada Group, cooperates with vivo authorized stores in terms of product management, digital marketing, targeted user operations, and order fulfilment optimization; and provides omni-channel solutions. Dada Now, the on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group, provides one-hour delivery services. Meanwhile, vivo leverages its strengths of supply chain and high-quality products to bring diversity to JDDJ's ecosystem and resources.

To date, over 500 vivo authorized stores have launched on JDDJ, covering over 100 counties and cities in 13 provinces nationwide. Based on Dada Group's partnership with JD Group, these vivo authorized stores are now accessible on JD.com simultaneously. By the end of 2021, the number will grow to more than 1000 authorized stores that will be accessible both on JDDJ and JD.com in 20 provinces throughout China.

JDDJ works closely with JD Retail to assist in vivo's omni-channel operations and jointly creates a new model of on-demand retail for smartphone brands. Relying on JD Retail's supply chain, advertising system and user coverage, JDDJ and JD Retail are committed to empowering partners with more comprehensive and targeted marketing services. Meanwhile, JD Retail also brings more online traffic and support to the JDDJ platform. Hyperlocal e-commerce consumption scenarios are extended by both platforms to provide more consumers with one-hour delivery service of high-quality smartphone products.

Since the first vivo authorized store was integrated into JDDJ in June 2020, on-demand consumption has been widely embraced. On June 6th, 2020, vivo X50 5G smartphones officially went on sale. The first online order took only 15 minutes to deliver. During this year's "618 Promotion" event, sales of vivo products on JDDJ increased by over 600% compared to the same period last year.

According to the On-demand Consumption of Mobile Phone Report 2020 released by JDDJ in January, the mobile phone category has become the fastest growing category for JDDJ, and also one of the categories with the most potential for on-demand retail. At present, nearly 9,000 electronics stores have launched on JDDJ. The platform has established partnerships with vivo, D.PHONE, JD stores, and Apple authorized resellers, and has built a high-density and large-scale mobile phone supply network system with brand manufacturers, operators, and chain retailers.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

favicon.png?sn=CN53892&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-500-official-authorized-vivo-stores-launch-on-dada-groups-jddj-301340755.html

SOURCE Dada Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN53892&Transmission_Id=202107260044PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN53892&DateId=20210726
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment