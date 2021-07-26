Sohu.com to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video, gaming and search business group, will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021, before U.S. market hours.

Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, August 9, 2021 (7:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time, August 9, 2021) following the quarterly results announcement.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1496285. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 9 through August 16. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International: +1-646-254-3697 Passcode: 1496285

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at http://investors.sohu.com/.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) is China's premier online brand and indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based/web 2.0 products which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties and proprietary search engines, consisting of the mass portal and leading online media destination www.sohu.com ; developer and operator of online games www.changyou.com/en/; interactive search engine www.sogou.com ; and online video website tv.sohu.com .

Sohu's corporate services consist of online brand advertising on Sohu's matrix of websites as well as bid listing and home page on its in-house developed search directory and engine. Sohu also provides multiple news and information services on mobile platforms, including Sohu News App and the mobile news portal m.sohu.com. Sohu's online game subsidiary Changyou develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China. Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China. Sohu's online search subsidiary Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries in China. It also owns and operates Sogou Input Method, the largest Chinese language input software. Sohu, established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China's internet pioneers, is in its twenty-fifth year of operation.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Pu Huang Sohu.com Limited Tel: +86 (10) 6272-6645 E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp Christensen Tel: +1 (480) 614-3004 E-mail: [email protected]

