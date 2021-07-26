Logo
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

In the third unlimited hydroplane race of the season, the Miss HomeStreet boat, driven by championship driver Jimmy Shane, has come in third at the HAPO Columbia Cup as part of this year's Tri-City Water Follies.

Considered by many to be the fastest race of the season, Miss HomeStreet thrilled spectators with top speeds of nearly 200 miles per hour on the 2.5-mile river course. Despite the loss in the final, Shane was the fastest qualifier and won his four preliminary heats. The Miss HomeStreet team takes a substantial lead in National High Points in the final race of the season at the HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair.

"Congratulations to Corey Peabody and the Pinnacle Consulting U-9 team for the hard-fought win," said Miss HomeStreet driver Jimmy Shane. "I want to thank all of the fans who came out here today to show their support and watch the best hydroplane racers in the country. We're looking forward to the next race at Bayfair, and we hope to see everyone who cheered us on this weekend in San Diego."

"Jimmy and the entire team went out there today and put on a great performance in front of thousands of fans," said HomeStreet Bank CEO and President Mark K. Mason. "Hydroplane racing is a long-standing tradition in the Pacific Northwest, and HomeStreet Bank is always proud to join the community and be a part of the action."

You can follow Miss HomeStreet's racing schedule and wins on HomeStreet Bank's Facebook and Twitter, and via the H-1 Unlimited racing team's website.

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (the “Company”) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii through its various operating subsidiaries. The Company’s primary business is community banking, including: commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential construction lending, single family residential lending, retail banking, private banking, investment, and insurance services. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. Certain information about our business can be found on our investor relations web site, located at http%3A%2F%2Fir.homestreet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210725005036/en/

