Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup

In the third unlimited hydroplane race of the season, the Miss HomeStreet boat, driven by championship driver Jimmy Shane, has come in third at the HAPO Columbia Cup as part of this year's Tri-City Water Follies.

Considered by many to be the fastest race of the season, Miss HomeStreet thrilled spectators with top speeds of nearly 200 miles per hour on the 2.5-mile river course. Despite the loss in the final, Shane was the fastest qualifier and won his four preliminary heats. The Miss HomeStreet team takes a substantial lead in National High Points in the final race of the season at the HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair.

"Congratulations to Corey Peabody and the Pinnacle Consulting U-9 team for the hard-fought win," said Miss HomeStreet driver Jimmy Shane. "I want to thank all of the fans who came out here today to show their support and watch the best hydroplane racers in the country. We're looking forward to the next race at Bayfair, and we hope to see everyone who cheered us on this weekend in San Diego."

"Jimmy and the entire team went out there today and put on a great performance in front of thousands of fans," said HomeStreet Bank CEO and President Mark K. Mason. "Hydroplane racing is a long-standing tradition in the Pacific Northwest, and HomeStreet Bank is always proud to join the community and be a part of the action."

You can follow Miss HomeStreet's racing schedule and wins on HomeStreet Bank's Facebook and Twitter, and via the H-1 Unlimited racing team's website.

