Epson Unveils the Fastest POS Receipt Printer in the Industry1-New OmniLink TM-T88VII

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As merchants are adapting to an ever-evolving industry with online ordering and ecommerce expanding in retail and hospitality, Epson, a market leader of POS printing solutions, today announced the fastest POS receipt printer in the industry1 – the OmniLink® TM-T88VII. As the latest model in Epson's most popular POS printer line which has sold over 4.5 million units in North America,2 the OmniLink TM-T88VII offers lightning-fast print speeds and flexible connectivity between multiple devices to help merchants – particularly in high-volume industries such as hospitality, retail and grocery – deliver the best customer experience in virtually every environment.

"When it comes to completing customer transactions and keeping lines moving, we understand that time is money and merchants need a printer they can depend on for high-volume checkout environments," said David Vander Dussen, product manager, Epson America. "The new OmniLink TM-T88VII was designed for incredibly fast print speeds, reliability, advanced functionality, and flexible connectivity to help merchants best serve customers. But this printer is not only good for merchants and customers, it's also good for business."

Fast, Flexible and Reliable

The OmniLink TM-T88VII replaces both the top-selling TM-T88V and TM-T88VI POS receipt printer models and is the easiest and fastest T88-series product to configure and deploy. The new model delivers fast print speeds up to 500 mm/sec1 and a high-speed auto cutter, as well as a long printhead and auto cutter life3 and a four-year limited warranty for advanced reliability.

The OmniLink TM-T88VII can be dynamically shared with fixed PC-POS terminals as well as mobile devices and cloud servers at the same time. With the vertical mounting kit, the printer has flexible configuration options and can connect to almost any system with built-in Ethernet and USB, along with options including Serial, Parallel, Powered USB, and Wi-Fi®.

Easy to Setup and Use

The OmniLink TM-T88VII has streamlined the setup process with an improved Epson TM Utility app – available on both PC and mobile devices – which includes a new simple set up tool for easy configuration and deployment of new printers. In addition, the Epson TM Utility app enables integrators to seamlessly upgrade from prior T88 models to the TM-T88VII without losing pre-configured settings and disrupting existing workflows.

As e-commerce and online ordering continues to skyrocket, the OmniLink TM-T88VII is online order ready and can retrieve orders from a web server and print from web-based applications using Epson's ePOS™ Print Technology or utilize Server Direct Print technology without installing any additional hardware or POS software integration. Users can easily and securely print as the TM-T88VII offers support for the latest WPA3 Wi-Fi security standard.

Designed specifically with high-volume merchants in mind, additional features include:

POS peripheral support – Supports POS peripherals including barcode scanners and customer displays

– Supports POS peripherals including barcode scanners and customer displays Smaller, lighter power supply – New easier to manage power supply takes up less space on or under counters

– New easier to manage power supply takes up less space on or under counters Easy to understand – Status LEDs and network diagnostic sheet improve on-site network troubleshooting

– Status LEDs and network diagnostic sheet improve on-site network troubleshooting Advanced paper-saving functions – Top-margin and character-height reduction features help reduce paper usage by up to 49 percent 4

– Top-margin and character-height reduction features help reduce paper usage by up to 49 percent Robust case – New enclosure is designed to be spill-resistant for the most demanding hospitality environments, and can be cleaned with isopropyl alcohol solutions without affecting printer performance

Availability

The OmniLink TM-T88VII thermal receipt printer will be available in both black and white from Epson authorized channel partners in late August 2021. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/T88VII.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.youtube.com_user_EpsonTV_&d=DwMGaQ&c=9HgsnmHvi4dS-nWjTlyLww&r=YaeAvj-Crv8FtNyGpJp2FTMWCwCgi9Z0u05_OWQk_rU&m=jkUNsN0SK-Z8yo11AE2ffDIVQtOUxI9tPkVPy0RwcGA&s=FBkyjtx6Agf1Mwx99JTgS-GwecfAwRxeAjPNdmSyK9U&e=), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

Compared to single station thermal receipt printers available in the U.S. as of June 2021 , based on manufacturers' published specifications. Speed based on using 80 mm wide media only and Epson's PS-190 or PS-180 power supply. Configurations not including the PS-190 or PS-180 will have a default print speed of 450 mm/sec. Based on sales data from April 2000- June 2021 . Rated printhead and cutter lives are only estimates based on normal use of the printer with the following media only, with printer operated at room temperature and normal humidity: Model KT55FA: Papierfabrik August Koehler SE; Model PD160R: Oji Imaging Media Co., Ltd.; Model TF50KS-EY: NIPPON Paper Industries Co., Ltd. Epson's statements about reliability levels are not warranties of the media or Epson's printers, and the only warranties for printers are the limited warranty statements for each printer. See www.epson.com/testedmedia for more information on Tested Media Paper savings depend on the text and graphics printed on the receipt.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark and ePOS is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance.® All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

