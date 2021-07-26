Logo
Empress Amends Agreement With Endeavour Financial

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (

TSXV:EMPR, Financial)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the amendment of our agreement (the "Agreement") with Endeavour Financial Ltd. ("Endeavour") to assist with the identification, evaluation and implementation of funding options including possible debt facilities, as well as, corporate mergers and acquisitions or similar business combinations.empress.jpg

"We have expanded the role of Endeavour to help Empress accelerate its growth strategy," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "We have been working closely with Endeavour since our inception, building a strong platform to identify investment opportunities and continue to do so. Endeavour's expanded role is to source and evaluate debt facility opportunities and/or corporate transactions for Empress. Endeavour's team is an award-winning group of mining finance experts with a proven track record of success."

Endeavour will provide the Company with general corporate financial advice with respect to its strategic direction and corporate development, pursuant to which Endeavour will provide advice and assistance regarding the solicitation, structuring, negotiating, and closing of potential transactions. This relationship exposes the Company to Endeavour's industry network of contacts and large human resources pool to provide strategic advice.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR FINANCIAL CORP.
Endeavour Financial, with offices in London, UK and George Town, Cayman Islands, is one of the top mining financial advisory firms, with a record of success in the mining industry, specialising in arranging multi-sourced funding solutions for development-stage companies. Endeavour Financial, founded in 1988, has a well-established reputation of achieving success with over US$500 million in royalty and stream finance, US$4 billion in debt finance and US$28 billion in mergers and acquisitions. The Endeavour Financial team has diverse experience in both natural resources and finance, including investment bankers, geologists, mining engineers, cash flow modellers and financiers.

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.
Empress is a new precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on the creation of unique financing solutions for mining companies. Empress has a portfolio of 16 investments and is actively focused on finding industry partners with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital and Accendo which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.
Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Kaitlin Taylor, Investor Communications, by email at [email protected] or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Empress Royalty Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656966/Empress-Amends-Agreement-With-Endeavour-Financial

img.ashx?id=656966

