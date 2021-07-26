American Pacific Mining Samples 59.45 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Tuscarora Gold Project in Nevada

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Pacific Mining Samples 59.45 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Tuscarora Gold Project in Nevada

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / USGDF / FWB: 1QC) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has recently sampled up to 59.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold at its Tuscarora Gold Project.

The Tuscarora Gold Project is a high-grade, gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, USA, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the +9.5 million ounce gold producing Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas Deposit which yielded approximately 2.5 million ounces of gold and 30 million ounces of silver. Mining of high-grade gold and silver ores and placers began in the Tuscarora District in the late 1800's. The Dexter gold mine, which has veins that project into the Tuscarora property land package, located south of town and north of the project, produced approximately 40,000 ounces of gold and 100,000 ounces of silver in the mid 1980’s. More information can be found at: https://americanpacific.ca/projects/tuscarora/

Samples TU-ES21-050 and TU-ES21-051 both showed strong gold numbers with TU-ES21-051 returning a value of 1.73 ounce per ton gold (59.45 grams/tonne) and the TU-ES21-050 returning a value of 0.11oz/ton gold (3.77 grams/tonne).

“The 59.45 g/t gold value from a quartz/adularia vein is the highest grade sample I have collected from the property to date,” states American Pacific President Eric Saderholm. “These samples further illustrate the strength and grade of this series of vein systems. It is worth noting that the South Navajo Vein is but one of at least 10 veins that project onto our Tuscarora Gold Project.”

Table-1: Summary of significant historical drilling intersections
APM (2018)

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Length (m) *Au (g/t) **Ag (g/t) **Zone
TN-38150.88155.454.57127.086.53South Navajo
Including152.40153.921.52368.313.60South Navajo
TN-54210.31211.841.5351.06102.90South Navajo
TNC-0250.2951.821.5327.6111.20South Navajo
TN-52150.88152.401.5213.555.40South Navajo
TN-19170.69172.211.5213.001.00South Navajo
16TSRC-006153.92155.451.5311.4811.90South Navajo
TN-24108.20109.731.539.331.00South Navajo
16TSRC-002158.50161.543.049.139.07South Navajo
Including158.50160.021.5213.8650.00South Navajo
TN-38211.84213.361.528.750.10South Navajo
FTC-02174.35174.650.308.5716.11South Navajo
16TSRC-01085.3488.393.057.786.07South Navajo
TN-24137.16138.681.527.203.60South Navajo
TN-19134.11135.641.537.000.40South Navajo
16TSRC-001167.64169.161.526.916.89South Navajo
TN-36179.83182.883.056.151.88South Navajo
TNC-03173.74175.261.525.321.90South Navajo
TN-40179.83181.361.535.302.70South Navajo
16TSRC-00462.4864.011.535.005.07South Navajo
TN-2251.8253.341.524.620.80South Navajo
16TSRC-002190.50192.021.524.544.93South Navajo
TN-41204.22205.741.524.060.80South Navajo
TN-5779.2580.771.5252.37366.90East Pediment
TN-63117.35118.871.524.140.60East Pediment

Notes:
* Length (m) represents sampling length downhole. True width of the intersection is unknown but assumed to be less than the reported length.

** Reported grades assume 100-per-cent metallurgical recovery.

*** Intervals were selected and composited based on 4 g/t Au cut-off value.

A full list of drill intercepts can be reviewed at our 43-101 filed in April 2020 Technical Report Tuscarora Property Elco County Nevada USA (americanpacific.ca)

Map 1: Tuscarora Property: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1fa4094-e632-4f49-b97c-3ecf0f6436a1

American Pacific is working on 3D modeling and data review at Tuscarora in advance of additional drilling and will provide an update on timing in Q4 2021.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Phil Mulholland, P.Geo and Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Persons (QP) under NI 43-101.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific has been selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including 'Deal of the Year,' the category in which American Pacific Mining is competing. The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific's asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Gold-Silver project and the Tuscarora Gold project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

“Warwick Smith”
CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Contact Kristina Pillon, President, High Tide Consulting Corp., 604.908.1695 / [email protected]

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ti?nf=ODI4NTk3NiM0MzEyNDM5IzIwOTY0MDg=
a1fe7220-78a1-4b99-97de-0e08417efaec
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment