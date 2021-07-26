PDS Biotechnology Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation ( PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021, before the market opens. Following the release, management will host a conference call to review the company’s financial results and provide a business update.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Participants should dial 877-407-3088 (United States) or 201-389-0927 (International) and mention PDS Biotechnology. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.pdsbiotech.com .

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on PDS Biotech’s website for 6 months. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available for 6 months. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 (United States) or 201-612-7415 (International) with confirmation code 13721612.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune®-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells capable of targeting and killing tumors. Our immuno-oncology product candidates are initially being studied in combination therapy to potentially enhance efficacy without compounding toxicity across a range of cancer types. The company’s lead investigational cancer immunotherapy product PDS0101 is currently in three (3) Phase 2 clinical studies in HPV-associated cancers. Interim data for the company’s most advanced Phase 2 trial was reported in an oral presentation at the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) on June 7, 2021. The interim results demonstrated strong efficacy in treating the cancer in patients with advanced, treatment-resistant HPV16-positive anal, cervical, head and neck, vaginal and vulvar cancers. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The company’s pipeline products address various cancers including breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

CONTACT: Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Deanne Randolph

PDS Biotech

Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613

Email: [email protected]

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838

Email: [email protected]