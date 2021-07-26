Logo
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO)(“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, confirms today its quarterly cash dividend.

On October 26, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company declared payment of an annual dividend of US$1.40 per ADS1, equivalent to US$0.35 per ordinary share, which will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.35 per ADS, equivalent to US$0.0875 per ordinary share. According to the previously announced record and payment dates, the next quarterly installment will be paid on August 19, 2021 to all shareholders of record on August 5, 2021. Our depository bank’s DR Books will be closed for issuance and cancellation on August 5, 2021.

The declaration and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the Board's continuing determination that the payment of dividends are in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes together with the uncertainties associated with the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers' sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 12, 2021. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:Investor Contact:
Christopher ChaneySelina Hsieh
Director of IR and StrategyInvestor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]E-mail: [email protected]
Media Contact:
Sara Hsu
Project Manager
E-mail: [email protected]

_________

1 One ADS is equivalent to four ordinary shares.

