GBS Inc. Engages L.E.K. Consulting Hong Kong Pty Limited to Identify Potential Sublicensees in China for its Saliva-Glucose Diabetes Test

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GBS Inc. Engages L.E.K. Consulting Hong Kong Pty Limited to Identify Potential Sublicensees in China for its Saliva-Glucose Diabetes Test

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS Inc. ( GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced L.E.K. Consulting Hong Kong Pty Limited (“L.E.K. Consulting”) will be aiming to deliver and engage within two months a shortlist of suitable commercial partners for distribution in China.

Following a recent global survey conducted independently by GBS as part of its development and go-to-market strategy, GBS was able to distill several key findings both globally and within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, which revealed strong support for a non-invasive alternative to current Standards of Care (SOC) in glucose monitoring.

In all target markets, 90% of patients responded positively to the Biosensor Platform technology. Seven out of 10 patients were “seriously interested” in purchasing the product when it’s released. Additionally, GBS found that patients in China indicated that price was not an issue, as long as the product was accurate and reliable.

Sublicensing to a knowledgeable and experienced commercial partner in the China region will allow GBS to provide the Saliva-Glucose Diabetes Test (SGBT) to the rapidly increasing diabetic population. It is estimated that by 2025 China’s diabetic population living with and actively managing diabetes will have reached 70 million people while continuing to grow as access to confirmatory testing is less available outside of major cities.

“Today marks an important step as we prepare for commercial success in each market we must anticipate distribution capabilities, regulatory requirements, and reimbursement guidelines and protocols. China is a prominent and complex market, thus it’s essential we collaborate with the right partners early to maximize our product launch,” GBS Chief Executive Officer Harry Simeonidis said.

“This is an opportune moment for partnering with a sublicensee, in preparation for the clinical trial process and setting up GBS’s manufacturing facility which was just recently announced following a USD $4.7 million grant from the Australian Federal Government. The identification of a sublicense will be a critical aspect of the Chinese regulatory approval process, and will ultimately generate sales and revenue for GBS Inc. This proactive approach will expedite our ‘go-to market’ strategy,” Group Chief Executive Officer of The iQ Group Global, Dr. George Syrmalis added.

GBS aims to capture a significant portion of the type 2 diabetic market which represents 90% of people living with diabetes in the Asia Pacific region. L.E.K.’s main selection criteria for commercialization in China will include existing market access capability, proven marketing capability, existing clinical and retail relationships, existing distributor networks, national coverage, and internal marketing and sales capabilities targeting top clinical and retail accounts.

The Saliva Glucose Biosensor (SGB) is currently being developed as a point-of-care test intended to provide people living with diabetes a non-invasive solution to finger-prick blood glucose testing. This alternative test will offer a pain-free option to current testing methods by using a proprietary Organic Thin-Film Transistor (OTFT) that produces glucose measurements in real-time on an app or dedicated device which can be used by approximately half a billion people living with diabetes worldwide.

GBS plans to further develop the OTFT technology for additional point-of-care applications, including oncology diagnosis and management, infectious disease, and allergy testing. The Company is focused on collaborating with leading digital healthcare platforms containing broad patient databases with complementary portfolios targeting chronic diseases to provide support for GBS’ extensive pipeline of products.

Following commercialization, GBS’ biosensor technology, an Australian invention resulting from 20 years of research and development will be tailored to additional point-of-care applications, including diagnosis/management of cancer, infectious disease, and allergies. In total, there are currently 130 indications under development, all of which seek to enable healthier communities globally.

About GBS Inc.
GBS Inc. is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with diabetes.

For more information, please visit GBS.inc or follow GBS Inc. on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About L.E.K. Consulting

L.E.K. Consulting, established in 1983, is a global management consulting firm that uses deep industry expertise and rigorous analysis to help business leaders achieve practical results with real impact. L.E.K. Consulting is uncompromising in its approach to helping clients consistently make better decisions, deliver improved business performance and create greater shareholder returns. The firm delivers not only conventional wisdom but also deeper and sharper insights that are actionable and provide its clients an information advantage.

For more information visit lek.com

About The iQ Group Global
The iQ Group Global, the licensor of the Biosensor Platform, is a bioscience investment consortium that finds, funds and develops bioscience discoveries to create life-changing medical innovations.

Visit our website theiqgroupglobal.com

Media/Investor Contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Jeremy Feffer – Managing Director
212-915-2568
[email protected]

The iQ Group Global
James Gorman – Communication Manager
+61 428 112 174
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4NjU2MCM0MzE0MzUzIzIxODk1NjU=
e88c3fd9-9b05-4a28-b24a-bb678ae11c73
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment