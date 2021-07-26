Logo
Xometry Adds Global Payments and Banking Industry Leader Ranjana Clark to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Former PayPal executive will help guide on-demand manufacturing leader through its next phase of innovation and growth

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. ( XMTR), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, announced today the recent appointment of Ranjana Clark to its Board of Directors. Clark, the Head of Global Transaction Banking, Head of Transaction Banking Americas, and Bay Area President of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), will provide counsel to Xometry on payments and business strategies, as the company disrupts and transforms the $260B manufacturing industry.

With more than 30 years of executive experience in the financial services industry, Clark brings a wealth of knowledge to Xometry’s Board of Directors from her previous roles spanning payments, marketing, strategy and business leadership. Currently, Clark is leading Japanese banking giant MUFG’s move to a global business model for its Transaction Banking line of business, spanning the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, in addition to continuing her role as Bay Area President. Prior to joining MUFG, Clark was the Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at PayPal and served as President of Global Business Payments and Head of Global Strategy at The Western Union Company. She currently serves on the board of directors of StanCorp Financial Group, Inc, and was named as one of American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2020.

“We’re excited to welcome Ranjana to our Board of Directors as we focus on disrupting one of the largest industries in the world by providing real-time equitable access to global capacity and demand,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “Her deep expertise in payments, business strategy and marketing will prove valuable as we continue to help thousands of manufacturers grow and more efficiently run their business through the Xometry marketplace.”

“Xometry is transforming the manufacturing industry with its AI-enabled on-demand manufacturing marketplace, allowing thousands of small manufacturers to grow their businesses, improve their cash flow and create more jobs,” said Clark. “I am thrilled to work with Randy and the team to help accelerate the company’s growth and advance its set of financial products and services that help its sellers manage cash flow at all stages of job production.”

Clark holds a master’s degree in business administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, a master’s degree in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delhi.

For more information about Xometry, please visit www.xometry.com.

About Xometry
Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Media Contact:
Ellen Miles
fama PR for Xometry
[email protected]

