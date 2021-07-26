Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Fran Horowitz To Its Board Of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Fran Horowitz To Its Board Of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of Fran Horowitz to its board of directors, effective Aug. 2, 2021. With this addition, the Conagra Brands board will increase to 12 members.

CB_CMYK_Texture_Logo.jpg

"We are pleased to welcome Fran to the Conagra Brands board," said Richard H. Lenny, chairman, Conagra Brands. "Conagra and our shareholders will benefit from Fran's deep experience building consumer brands and her proven track record as an executive leader."

Fran Horowitz said, "I'm excited to join the Conagra Brands board. The board of directors, management team, and dedicated employees have built Conagra into an innovative, consumer-focused packaged food company. I look forward to contributing to Conagra's ongoing success."

About Fran Horowitz

Fran Horowitz is the Chief Executive Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands: Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist. Prior to being named CEO in 2017, Ms. Horowitz served as President and Chief Merchandising Officer for all brands and the Brand President for Hollister. Before joining Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Ms. Horowitz held leadership positions with a variety of leading fashion retailers, including Ann Inc., Express, Inc., and Bloomingdale's.

Ms. Horowitz serves as a board member for non-profit organizations Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) and SeriousFun Children's Network. She earned a bachelor's degree in International Studies from Lafayette College and an MBA from Fordham University.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Dan Hare
312-549-5355
[email protected]

INVESTORS: Brian Kearney
312-549-5002
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA54077&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-announces-appointment-of-fran-horowitz-to-its-board-of-directors-301340899.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA54077&Transmission_Id=202107260730PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA54077&DateId=20210726
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment