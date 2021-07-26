Logo
Equinox Gold Announces Restart of Operations at Los Filos Mine

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") reports that the union blockade at the Company's Los Filos Mine in Mexico has been removed, access to the mine has been restored and Los Filos has resumed operations.

Certain members of the Xochipala community remain illegally camped near the Guadalupe and Bermejal open pits, disrupting mining activities in this area of the operation only. Los Filos representatives continue to engage with government and Xochipala representatives to achieve resolution.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information in this news release relate to the expectation of resolving the Xochipala blockade and resuming development and mining activities at the Guadalupe and Bermejal open pits. Forward-looking statements or information generally identified by the use of the words "will", "continue", "to achieve", and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could" or "should", or the negative connotation of such terms, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The Company has based these forward-looking statements and information on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. The Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to factors such as its previous working history with the unionized workers and communities at Los Filos; discussions to date with Xochipala; the Company's ability to obtain and retain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all; legal restrictions relating to mining including those imposed in connection with COVID-19; and other factors identified in the Company's MD&A dated March 19, 2021 and its Annual Information Form dated March 14, 2021, both for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company's MD&A dated May 5, 2021 for the first quarter of 2021, all of which are available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement or information contained or incorporated by reference to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements and information. If the Company updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

favicon.png?sn=TO53922&sd=2021-07-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-announces-restart-of-operations-at-los-filos-mine-301340769.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO53922&Transmission_Id=202107260730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO53922&DateId=20210726
