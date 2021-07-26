Akebia Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Business Highlights

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021 before the opening of the financial markets.

Akebia will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, to discuss its second quarter financial results and recent business highlights. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 458-0977 (domestic) or (484) 653-6724 (international) using conference ID number 5529396. The call will also be webcast LIVE and can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at http://ir.akebia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the completion of the call through August 11, 2021. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and reference conference ID number 5529396. An online archive of the conference call can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at http://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at https://akebia.com/ which does not form a part of this release.

