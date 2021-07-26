Frank's International Receives Inaugural 2021 Most Valuable Partner Award from Supermajor Operator

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank's International (NYSE: FI) (the "Company" or "Frank's") is proud to announce it has received the inaugural 2021 Most Valuable Partner (MVP) Award from a supermajor operator in recognition of Frank's work in Guyana. The operator considered the outstanding performance of Frank's teams across several categories, including "Safety, Security, Health and Environment (SSHE) Excellence;" "Reliability;" "Adaptability & Proactivity;" and "Truly Working as a Partner" to provide the highest level of service and safety to lower the overall cost of well ownership.

This award recognizes Frank's work in helping their customer meet important operational goals both safely and efficiently. Frank's Tubular Running Services, Cementing and Well Integrity teams developed a customized solution involving multiple casing technologies, which eliminated the need to alternate tools and accommodated different casing types. The solution enabled faster run times and removed the need for personnel to enter the hazardous red zone. Frank's first-rate operational planning and execution led to a record-setting casing string run, with a total of five hours saved and zero rejected connections with a fully nationalized night crew.

"Congratulations to our Tubular Running Services, Cementing, and Well Integrity teams, including local crew members in Guyana," said York McCauley, Senior Operations Manager, Caribbean. "These talented and dedicated team members consistently demonstrate operational excellence both onshore and offshore. This award is a testament to their hard work and dedication to delivering superior value, safety, and efficiency to our partners. We appreciate their outstanding contributions to Frank's operations."

Specifically, the Most Valuable Partner award recognizes the following categories and achievements:

SSHE Excellence – recognized as strong leaders and contributors in pre-tour and rig-floor meetings;

– recognized as strong leaders and contributors in pre-tour and rig-floor meetings; Reliability – excellent Non-Productive Time ("NPT") performance demonstrating 99.8% up time;

– excellent Non-Productive Time ("NPT") performance demonstrating 99.8% up time; Adaptability and Proactivity – onshore personnel engaged early and effectively collaborated; and

– onshore personnel engaged early and effectively collaborated; and Truly Working as a Partner – offshore personnel consistently demonstrated commitment to supporting activities on the rig outside of their base work scope.

"Innovating to help our customers and going above and beyond is what distinguishes our talented team at Frank's," said Michael Kearney, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Thank you to our employees for living our core values of Safety, Integrity, Innovation, Diversity and Excellence every day."

ABOUT FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL

Frank's International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank's has approximately 2,400 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 40 countries on six continents. The Company's common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "FI." Additional information is available on the Company's website, www.franksinternational.com.

