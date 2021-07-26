Logo
MissFresh Partners With Leading Dairy Producer Mengniu To Accelerate Expansion Into China's Neighborhood Retail Sector

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 26, 2021

BEIJING, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MissFresh (NASDAQ:MF) and Mengniu Dairy (SEHK: 03219) have partnered to offer the full range of Mengniu's 70 high-quality dairy products to bring more nutritious and healthy choices to MissFresh app and WeChat Mini Program users. The partnership encourages young people to pay more attention to the health benefits of dairy products and incorporate them into their daily diet.

At the product and supply chain level, Mengniu has established strategic cooperation with MissFresh to supply its full range of products including milk, yogurt, ice cream, and other beverages. In particular, Mengniu's chilled Milk Deluxe utilizes every advantage of MissFresh's rapid end-to-end cold chain logistics system, which guarantees the freshness and quality of chilled milk, allowing customers to enjoy high-quality fresh milk anytime, anywhere.

MissFresh_s_pop_up_store_Mengniu_Beijing.jpg

Mengniu is continuously innovating to optimize and upgrade their products, which over time has positioned the dairy company as an industry leader in China. In 2020, Mengniu was ranked eighth in the global dairy industry, demonstrating its high brand name recognition and consumer preference in China, as well as global acknowledgement of Mengniu's quality products.

MissFresh leverages its advantages in the neighborhood retail industry to empower the dairy brand. The two companies have worked together at the product, supply chain, and marketing levels to cater to the product needs and consumption habits of young users shopping from home through enhancing the retail experience and encouraging a healthy and high quality of life. Since 2019, Missfresh has held multiple Mengniu-exclusive shopping events that saw stunning revenue. Mengniu and MissFresh will also deepen their cooperation in the digital supply chain and jointly upgrade the management process for the dairy product category by launching a new "consumer-to-manufacturer" (C2M) customized yogurt product next year that utilizes consumer feedback and demand metrics to inform product development.

To mark the partnership, a pop-up store was opened on July 23rd at Chaoyang District,Beijing, offering customers the chance to sample free drinks, boost their nutritional knowledge, take selfies, enjoy healthy snacks, and have fun. The partnership is well-aligned with Mengniu's ambition for the shopping-from-home business, and has also demonstrated Missfresh's strong commitment to long-term cooperation with its suppliers. It is another example of Missfresh's many efforts in collaborating with major fresh product and FMCG brands and many more would come in the future.

favicon.png?sn=CN54064&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/missfresh-partners-with-leading-dairy-producer-mengniu-to-accelerate-expansion-into-chinas-neighborhood-retail-sector-301340932.html

SOURCE MissFresh

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN54064&Transmission_Id=202107260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN54064&DateId=20210726
