Comscore Brings Innovation to Podcast Advertising, Enabling Brand Safety Protections for Acast Podcast Inventory

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Comscore Brings Innovation to Podcast Advertising, Enabling Brand Safety Protections for Acast Podcast Inventory

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Deal enables accurate brand safety and contextual categorization for podcasts and audio content

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2021

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement with Acast, one of the most eminent podcast platforms, to provide brand safety targeting solutions for podcast and audio content as Acast's brand safety provider.

As podcast and streaming audio consumption continues to increase, advertisers need to ensure that their brand's messaging is conveyed in relevant and brand-safe environments. Under the agreement, Acast will leverage Comscore's natural language processing, machine learning, and AI for direct and programmatic ad sales—enabling brands to ensure that their advertising appears within podcast episodes that align with their brand preferences.

"We are excited to bring our industry-leading podcast brand safety to Acast," said Lee Blickstein, Vice President, Activation Solutions, Comscore. "Podcasts are one of the fastest growing channels in advertising and it is critical that advertisers have sophisticated tools tailored to meet their subjective brand safety needs without sacrificing audience reach. Our solutions will help these brands go beyond app-level and podcast series-level assessments to set up brand safety for their podcast media plans that align with their brand image."

"When introducing new tools like this for advertisers, our first and most important consideration is always how we can do so without hurting our podcasters' revenue potential, and without having any impact on the brilliant content they create for their fans around the world," said Joe Copeman, Global SVP of Sales, Acast. "Partnering with Comscore, and guiding individual buyers to customize and define their own specific risk categories, was the smartest way to do this—and means we're able to bring yet another innovation to the Acast Marketplace, alongside our market-leading solutions such as conversational targeting, data-led audience segments, and curated collections."

This new agreement further expands Comscore's footprint as a premier brand safety and contextual targeting solutions provider for podcasts and is the latest announcement in a series of enhancements to Comscore's Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioral, TV and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

comScore_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF54073&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-brings-innovation-to-podcast-advertising-enabling-brand-safety-protections-for-acast-podcast-inventory-301340903.html

SOURCE Comscore

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF54073&Transmission_Id=202107260717PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF54073&DateId=20210726
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment