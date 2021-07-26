Logo
Veritiv to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 9, at 9 a.m. EDT. To participate, callers within the U.S. and Canada can dial (833) 968-2246, and international callers can dial (825) 312-2066, both using conference ID number 8979859. Interested parties can also listen online at ir.veritivcorp.com.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available online for a limited period of time at ir.veritivcorp.com shortly after the live webcast is completed.

Prior to the August 9 financial results conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a news release and post a slide presentation online at ir.veritivcorp.com.

About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products, and logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritivcorp.com.

veritiv_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL51807&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veritiv-to-release-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-9-301339636.html

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation

