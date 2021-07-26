Xtreme Organics' Amplified H20 Is The Exclusive Water Sponsor For XFC 45 on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes & XFCTV.com

PR Newswire

DESTIN, Fla., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) is excited to announce Xtreme Organics' (OTC: SDNI) Amplified H20 is the exclusive water sponsor for XFC 45, which takes place Aug. 6 at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

XFC 45 will air LIVE on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes and around the world on XFCTV.com and the organization's many worldwide broadcast partners.

Amplified H20 is a new pH-balanced springwater from Xtreme Organics (a subsidiary of Scandia Pharma). Amplified H20 is bottled at the source in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Georgia. The springwater is amplified with electrolytes and essential minerals, with an ideal pH of 8.5. Amplified H20 is bottled in aluminum cans and bottles in an effort to reduce the amount of plastic in landfills from water bottles.

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "Xtreme Organics is an exciting company that produces excellent products and we strongly admire their commitment to helping the environment. We're proud to fuel our athletes and staff with Amplified H20."

Xtreme Organics CEO Jamie Allen: "Currently, the world produces 1M plastic bottles a minute; 91 percent of which are not recycled. Our planet is literally choking on plastic and we cannot continue to add to that. With this product, Xtreme Organic's and Scandia Pharma pledge to no longer contribute to the problem and to do everything we can to help reduce plastic waste by moving the rest of our product lines to glass and aluminum bottles only by the end of 2021."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

About Xtreme Organics Inc.

Xtreme Organics, Inc. (A subsidiary of Scandia Inc.) is a manufacturer and distributor of organic CBD supplements developed by a team of bioscientists, doctors and world-renowned personal trainers, in cooperation with extreme sports athletes from MMA, MotoX, FMX, snow, skate, and surf. We take pride in the fact that athletes trust us to provide them with the CBN, CBC and CBG Dietary Supplements they need to Out-Perform, Out-Last, and Recover Faster than their competition. Xtreme Organics products help athletes combat their No. 1 enemy, inflammation. We spent over five years growing, testing, and developing industry-leading best practices for USDA Certified Organic Hemp before we made a single supplement. Unlike other CBG companies, we only use USDA Certified organic hemp grown on our farms in all of our products. Xtreme Organics is a proud sponsor of XFCMMA! www.xtremeorganic.com

