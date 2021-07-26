Logo
BlackBerry Launches BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0 to Address Expanding Global Embedded Cybersecurity Landscape

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, July 26, 2021

WATERLOO, ON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the release of BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0, the latest edition of the company's flagship software composition analysis tool.

BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0 introduces a SaaS version of the original Jarvis capabilities that provide developers and integrators a more user-friendly, focused feature set around the three most important areas that those building mission-critical applications need to validate to ensure the quality of their multi-tiered software supply chain: Open-source Software (OSS), Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management. The online end user dashboard of the tool has also been enhanced with specific cautions and advisory flags, empowering teams to keep software secure from all known issues based on the actionable intelligence BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0 provides.

Designed to address the increasing complexity and growing cybersecurity threats among multi-tiered software supply chains within the medical, automotive and aerospace industries, BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0 empowers OEMs to inspect the provenance of their code and every single software asset that comes into their overall supply chains to ensure their products are both secure and updated with the most recent security patches.

When building software for a modern automobile, that's far easier said than done, with more than 150,000 publicly disclosed vulnerabilities as of mid-July 2021. A complex piece of software for a vehicle infotainment system may contain hundreds of third-party software modules. Failure to check and update each piece of software provides openings for hackers to potentially exploit those vulnerabilities.

BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0 addresses the need to identify and remediate vulnerabilities by identifying them, then providing deep actionable insights in minutes – something that would otherwise involve manually scanning that would take large numbers of experts and an impractical amount of time.

"A number of cybersecurity regulatory changes and standards such as UNECE WP.29 and SBOM are on the horizon, which will empower authorities to levy fines against non-compliance or shut down operations completely. So the time for OEMs to get a handle on their entire code base is now," said Adam Boulton, Chief Technology Officer, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "Don't sit idly by and wait for a bad actor to exploit a vulnerability that could have far reaching consequences. With the release of BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0, embedded software developers and integrators have an intuitive and reliable software composition analysis tool to help them meet their cybersecurity goals with efficiency and confidence."

"As software supply chains get increasingly complex and cyberattacks become more sophisticated, securing embedded devices at the firmware layer is becoming an integral part of device security management. With Jarvis 2.0, BlackBerry has translated years of knowledge and experience in embedded device security into an impressive, feature rich product for software binary analysis."
- Hiten Shah, Senior Analyst, TechVision, Frost & Sullivan

For more information on BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0 please visit BlackBerry.com/Jarvis or register to attend the one hour "What's Hidden in Your Binaries?" webinar on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF52962&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-launches-blackberry-jarvis-2-0-to-address-expanding-global-embedded-cybersecurity-landscape-301340246.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF52962&Transmission_Id=202107260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF52962&DateId=20210726
