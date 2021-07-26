Target Announces Fall Collaboration with Author, Illustrator and Animator Christian Robinson

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its limited-time-only collaboration with author, illustrator and animator Christian Robinson, who is renowned for his captivating and imaginative illustrations and his best-selling children's books, "You Matter" and "Another." The Christian Robinson for Target collection includes more than 70 items across home, apparel and books for kids and baby that encourage discovery and play. The collection ranges in price from $6-$70, and will be available beginning Sunday, Aug. 15, on Target.com and in most Target stores.

"We know our guests want their homes to be a reflection of themselves and look to Target for inspiration and new ways to explore their creativity," says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Christian Robinson's curiosity and creativity are unmatched. We're thrilled to be able to introduce our guests to such a special partner and deliver an inclusive collection that is as inspiring as it is affordable."

"As a child, drawing became a way to make space for myself and to create the kind of world I wanted to see," says Christian Robinson. "Working with Target to bring this collection to life has been a dream come true and I hope it helps all Target guests, big and small, create a space of their own that is timeless, captures their imaginations and sparks their curiosity."

The Christian Robinson for Target collection offers home items including pillows, bedding, rugs, wall art and more, as well as a range of baby and toddler apparel items. The collection will also include adaptive and sensory-friendly apparel items, including items that are tagless, feature flat seams, have openings for abdominal access and more. With most items under $25, the collection will be available on Target.com and in most Target stores beginning Aug. 15, with new home products arriving in October. In addition, guests can shop the collection via Target's contactless same-day pickup options, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

This partnership with Christian is also one of the many ways Target continues its commitment to source and design more products from Black creators and designers.

More information about the Christian Robinson for Target collection is available on ABullseyeView.com and guests are invited to join the conversation on social media using #ChristianRobinsonxTarget.

