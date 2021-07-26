Blockchain Company Coinllectibles To Mint Fusion NFTs for Exclusive Artworks Created by Singapore Finger-painting Artist Adeline Yeo Matsuzak

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first publicly traded Blockchain Fusion NFTTM company, CoinllectiblesTM, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), will be minting Fusion NFTsTM with the creations produced by Adeline Yeo Matsuzaki, a finger-painting artist from Singapore.

Adeline Yeo Matsuzaki is the first female finger-painting artist in Singapore. Starting from 2010, Adeline Yeo held seven successful solo exhibitions in different galleries, art houses and private clubs in Singapore. She also participated in different charity projects, including Singapore Association for Mental Health and Mother and Child Project.

Painted with strong and uninhibited finger strokes, Adeline's paintings expresses the finger-painter's passion for life. By the use of vibrant and refreshing colours in her paintings, Adeline sent out uplifting and inspiring messages to the audience. Her art pieces are sought after by industry leaders, art connoisseurs, and art collectors.

CoinllectiblesTM is going to acquire and mint Adeline's artworks into Fusion NFTsTM. With advanced proprietary blockchain technology coupled with leading legal expertise, CoinllectiblesTM Fusion NFTsTM provide assurances regarding ownership of and the rights in each collectible, properly embedded in smart contracts.

Unless previously sold, Adeline's artworks will be exhibited in Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT-art gallery at the Victoria Dockside, home also to K11 Musea, one of the most prestigious art real-estate in Hong Kong. For pre-purchase inquiries on these Fusion NFTs™️, please visit Coinllectibles™️ website .

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About Adeline Yeo Matsuzaki

Adeline Yeo Matsuzaki, born in 1977, is recognised as Singapore's first female finger-painting artist. Since 2010, she has held several successful solo exhibitions. Adeline Yeo is also the author of ViVa! Life Illuminated, an eclectic collection of contemporary works encapsulated in a coffee-table book.

Her artworks have also been translated into Something Beautiful, a special collaboration with Singapore-based fashion label Milky Way, featuring prints of Adeline's works in a limited edition.

About Coinllectibles ™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

