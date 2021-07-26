Camtek Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Results Release and Conference Call for August 4, 2021

PR Newswire

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The Company will also host a video conference call on the same day via Zoom, starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the Zoom call, please visit a link on Camtek's website at:

http://www.camtek.com/investors/overview

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay on Camtek's website beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

