MaxCyte Announces Launch of Offering and Application to List on the Nasdaq Global Market

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, Inc., (LSE: MXCT) (LSE: MXCN), a leading provider of platform technologies for cell engineering, today announced the commencement of an underwritten offering of 12,000,000 shares of common stock (the "Offering") at an expected offering price between $11.50 and $13.50 per share. All shares to be sold in the Offering will be offered by MaxCyte. In addition, MaxCyte intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional shares of common stock.

MaxCyte has applied to have its common stock listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "MXCT." Upon completion of the Offering, MaxCyte's common stock will continue to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (the "AIM") under the symbols "MXCT" and "MXCN." Application will be made for the shares of common stock to be issued at the closing of the Offering to be admitted to trading on AIM.

Cowen, Stifel and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering and as representatives of the underwriters for the Offering. BTIG and Stephens Inc. are also acting as co-managers of the Offering.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained from the offices of Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at [email protected]; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at +1 (415) 364-2720 or by email at [email protected]; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at 1-800-621-0687 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. MaxCyte's existing customer base ranges from large biopharmaceutical companies — including all of the top 10, and 20 of the top 25, pharmaceutical companies based on 2020 global revenue — to hundreds of biotechnology companies and academic centers focused on translational research. MaxCyte has granted 13 strategic platform licenses to commercial cell therapy developers covering more than 75 programs under clinical licenses that are part of the strategic platform licenses. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements including with respect to the Offering. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including if the Company's registration statement is not declared effective by the SEC, if Nasdaq fails to approve the Company's common stock listing application or if there are adverse market or economic conditions. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

