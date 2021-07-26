Logo
KORE Sets August 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service ("IoT CaaS"), today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate virtually in the following investor conferences during August 2021.

KORE_Wireless.jpg

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Conference Dates: Aug. 9-11
Presentation Date: Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 12:25 p.m. Eastern time KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl
Details: Management to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
Conference Dates: Aug. 9-12
Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, Aug. 12 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl
Details: Management to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Conference Dates: Aug. 10-12
Presentation Date: Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. Eastern time KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl will present
Details: Management to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference

Interested parties may tune in to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the company's investor relations site. Registration for the conferences is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with KORE's management team, please contact your representatives at Canaccord Genuity, Oppenheimer, or KeyBanc. Alternatively, investors may also contact KORE investor relations at either [email protected] or [email protected].

About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

Contacts

KORE

Media and Investors
Jean Creech Avent
Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations
[email protected]
+1-843-986-8229

Investors
[email protected]

Or

Investors:
Matt Glover and Cody Slach
Gateway Group, Inc.
[email protected]
+1-949-574-3860

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of CTAC or KORE's management. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor or other person as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of CTAC and/or KORE. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; risks related to the rollout of KORE's business and the timing of expected business milestones; changes in the assumptions underlying KORE's expectations regarding its future business; the effects of competition on KORE's future business; and the outcome of judicial proceedings to which KORE is, or may become a party. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that KORE presently does not know or that KORE currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect KORE's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. KORE and CTAC anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause these assessments to change. However, while KORE and/or CTAC may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, each of KORE and CTAC specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing KORE's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=CL53771&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kore-sets-august-2021-financial-conference-schedule-301340714.html

SOURCE KORE Wireless

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL53771&Transmission_Id=202107260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL53771&DateId=20210726
