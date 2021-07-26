EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Airshow Features Skydiving From Goodyear Blimp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Airshow Features Skydiving From Goodyear Blimp

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Red Bull Air Force and U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos will jump from the Goodyear Blimp

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, July 26, 2021

AKRON, Ohio, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's newest blimp, Wingfoot Three, will become one of the skydiving platforms for the Red Bull Air Force and the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos skydiving team during this year's EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

On Wednesday, July 28, the Red Bull Air Force will jump from the Goodyear Blimp during the afternoon airshow. On Friday, July 30, the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos will open the afternoon airshow with a uniquely patriotic jump from the Goodyear Blimp. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is the first time either team has jumped from the Goodyear Blimp.

The Red Bull Air Force is a team of accomplished and experienced aviation experts who specialize in highly coordinated aerial jumps and aerobatic demonstrations in the Red Bull Bo-105 Helicopter and Edge 540. Assembled from the most skilled skydivers, BASE jumpers, wingsuit fliers and pilots on the planet, the Red Bull Air Force has collected gold medals in nearly every discipline with numerous world records to their credit and combine for over 150,000 skydives, 10,000 BASE jumps and a maximum free-flying speed of 340mph.

"The U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos look forward to opening the Friday EAA AirVenture 2021 air show using the Goodyear Blimp as our jump platform. This is a truly unique airship and jumping from the blimp is a first for the team. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to represent our special operations forces deployed around the globe in defense of freedom," said U.S. Special Operations Command Team Leader Cris Fucci.

"EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is always known for those 'Only at Oshkosh' moments where aviation fans see things that happen no place else," said Rick Larsen, EAA's vice president for communities and member programs. "This one-of-a-kind skydiving exhibition involving Goodyear, Red Bull, and the U.S. Air Force certainly lives up to that exciting standard as we return to Oshkosh in 2021."

The presence of Wingfoot Three celebrates Goodyear's 50th anniversary of appearing at EAA AirVenture, which has since grown to become the world's largest airshow. The first Goodyear Blimp appearance at the EAA fly-in was the summer of 1971, when the blimp America came to Oshkosh. Several Goodyear Blimps have flown to and over EAA fly-ins since, most recently in 2015.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

favicon.png?sn=CL52325&sd=2021-07-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaa-airventure-oshkosh-airshow-features-skydiving-from-goodyear-blimp-301340025.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL52325&Transmission_Id=202107260900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL52325&DateId=20210726
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment