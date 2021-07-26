First Merchants Corp Buys S&P Global Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Ecolab Inc, Sells First Merchants Corp, Northern Trust Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New Purchases: KEY, TGT, BNDX, GLD, IWS, VTEB,

KEY, TGT, BNDX, GLD, IWS, VTEB, Added Positions: SPGI, AGG, SCHD, XLY, BIV, VFC, GSY, IYW, AMZN, PYPL, EMB, LMT, VGT, BWX, CTSH, JNK, HD, ECL, ROP, TJX, MCHP, NKE, CB, ORLY, O, IEMG, XLI, XLK, ADBE, DIS, MASI, FB, ABT, APH, TFC, XLF, BLK, CVS, XLC, CERN, XLB, CMCSA, ANSS, DLR, EQIX, GGG, KMB, MKTX, IJH, PFF, IWF, XLE, NUE, COP, PLD, ARE, BANF, BRK.B, BA, CASY, CRL, KO, EYE, GPC, SJM, MDU, PSA, POOL, SYY, USB, GOOG,

SPGI, AGG, SCHD, XLY, BIV, VFC, GSY, IYW, AMZN, PYPL, EMB, LMT, VGT, BWX, CTSH, JNK, HD, ECL, ROP, TJX, MCHP, NKE, CB, ORLY, O, IEMG, XLI, XLK, ADBE, DIS, MASI, FB, ABT, APH, TFC, XLF, BLK, CVS, XLC, CERN, XLB, CMCSA, ANSS, DLR, EQIX, GGG, KMB, MKTX, IJH, PFF, IWF, XLE, NUE, COP, PLD, ARE, BANF, BRK.B, BA, CASY, CRL, KO, EYE, GPC, SJM, MDU, PSA, POOL, SYY, USB, GOOG, Reduced Positions: FRME, NTRS, BMY, LLY, XLNX, WMT, V, WFC, AAPL, XLP, MO, SYK, CSCO, GOOGL, IWM, OMC, MMM, FOXA, VLO, RTX, MRK, NFLX, EOG, XLRE, IWR, VNQ, SCHW, CTVA, SPY, SCHR, MDY, AFL, PG, TROW, SCHO, WM, IWP, IWC, IJJ, EW, LNT, AMP, ABC, BDX, CVX, CLX, CL, DHR, ORCL, EMR, XOM, HON, IBM, JPM, LZB, NEE, IYH, NVS, RSG, VYM, VV, VUG, CRM, NVDA, BRO, CCL, RSP, CAT, JKHY, IVV, IDV, EFA, HP, GIS, PSX,

FRME, NTRS, BMY, LLY, XLNX, WMT, V, WFC, AAPL, XLP, MO, SYK, CSCO, GOOGL, IWM, OMC, MMM, FOXA, VLO, RTX, MRK, NFLX, EOG, XLRE, IWR, VNQ, SCHW, CTVA, SPY, SCHR, MDY, AFL, PG, TROW, SCHO, WM, IWP, IWC, IJJ, EW, LNT, AMP, ABC, BDX, CVX, CLX, CL, DHR, ORCL, EMR, XOM, HON, IBM, JPM, LZB, NEE, IYH, NVS, RSG, VYM, VV, VUG, CRM, NVDA, BRO, CCL, RSP, CAT, JKHY, IVV, IDV, EFA, HP, GIS, PSX, Sold Out: MDLZ, PM, PNC, UL, SNA, AVB, DEO, FDX, ZBH, AEP, BAC,

Muncie, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P Global Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Ecolab Inc, Ansys Inc, KeyCorp, sells First Merchants Corp, Northern Trust Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Xilinx Inc, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Merchants Corp. As of 2021Q2, First Merchants Corp owns 240 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST MERCHANTS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+merchants+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ball Corp (BLL) - 3,846,000 shares, 20.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 618,001 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,779 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 330,962 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) - 395,314 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 766.59%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $418.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $308.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $217.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $365.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.

First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in First Merchants Corp by 52.95%. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $45.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. First Merchants Corp still held 68,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in Northern Trust Corp by 37.86%. The sale prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. First Merchants Corp still held 35,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 85.36%. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. First Merchants Corp still held 4,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 60.55%. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $137.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. First Merchants Corp still held 7,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 63.53%. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. First Merchants Corp still held 11,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 63.34%. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. First Merchants Corp still held 6,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.