Chart Industries, Inc. SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture™ Technology Recognized by researchers at the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, MIT Energy Initiative, and ExxonMobil

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, has been recognized for its Sustainable Energy Solutions Cryogenic Carbon Capture™ (“CCC”) by researchers in a study in the journal of Applied Energy as was co-authored by researchers at the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, MIT Energy Initiative, and ExxonMobil. This research analyzed the competitiveness of several types of carbon capture and storage (“CCS”) technologies in a global economic model with specific emphasis on ways to reduce GHG emissions from the manufacture of cement, which accounts for approximately 7% of annual CO2 emissions. Coal-fired post combustion capture (“PCC”), natural gas-fired PCC, and CCC were each separately evaluated in EPPA with their specific costs and inputs. CCC was determined to be the most competitive CCS technology. In the analysis, it was determined that the cost to produce cement and capture CO2 using our CCC technology is 24% higher than producing cement with no CO2 capture (not accounting for any value for the CO2 being captured). This is compared to other capture technologies that range from a 38% increase to a 134% increase in the cost of producing cement and capturing CO2 vs producing cement with no CO2 capture.



The following link will take you to a press release from MIT about the publication. https://news.mit.edu/2021/reducing-emissions-decarbonizing-industry-0721

For more information about Chart’s SES CCC capabilities, please contact Andy Baxter (Co-founder of SES and President of SES within Chart Industries) at [email protected]

