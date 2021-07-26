Logo
PPG to Expand Production Capacity for PPG ISENSE Gloss Beverage Can Coatings at Delaware, Ohio, Plant

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that it is currently adding capacity for the production of overvarnish coatings for beverage can exteriors, including PPG ISENSE Gloss coatings, at its Delaware, Ohio, plant.

PPG expects the addition of the Delaware plant’s new volume to existing overvarnish capacity at its Oak Creek, Wisconsin, packaging coatings facility will increase the company’s overall production of overvarnish coatings in the U.S. by 40%.

“Beverage can manufacturers around the world are facing unprecedented demand for their products,” said Todd White, PPG general manager, U.S. and Canada, and global strategic accounts, packaging coatings. “With this added capacity, we are committed to helping them meet that demand while adding more security to their supply chain for beverage can coatings.”

In addition to increasing supply chain security for its customers and the packaging industry, the Delaware plant will provide in-line analytical capabilities for enhanced batch consistency.

“PPG is the largest global supplier of overvarnish and two-piece non-BPA internal beverage coatings,” said Robyn McMillan, PPG global beverage segment manager. “With can makers scaling up, we’re investing in our production capacity to ensure they have localized sources of the PPG coatings that they rely on.”

PPG’s Delaware, Ohio, plant employs approximately 400 people and produces resins and coatings for the packaging, industrial and automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets as well as the automotive refinish and collision market.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and iSense are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Packaging Coatings

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210726005080r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005080/en/

