Supermicro Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results in a press release on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after the close of regular trading. The Company will hold a phone conference to discuss these results with investors and financial analysts beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

Those wishing to access the live webcast may use the following link:

https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3195684%2F8DCDB8BCDC914B20C703A18392CAE17B

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (https%3A%2F%2Fir.supermicro.com ) and will remain accessible for one year.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at:

http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F5254758

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open during the live call, but to ensure connectivity for the entire call, it is recommended that participants register a day in advance and dial-in for the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green®” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

