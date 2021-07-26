Logo
Alzinova presents preclinical data on Alzheimer disease candidates at the AAIC conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzinova AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZ), is today presenting data on the monoclonal antibody, ALZ-201, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) held in Denver, USA and online. The preclinical data support the continued development of Alzinova's lead candidate, ALZ-101, which is further in development and is expected to enter the clinical phase with a Phase 1b study in Alzheimer's patients during the third quarter of 2021.

Dr. Anders Sandberg, Chief Scientific Officer at Alzinova, is presenting the scientific poster entitled: A novel Aβ42 oligomer-specific antibody ameliorates the neurotoxicity of postmortem brain extracts from patients with Alzheimer's disease.

The poster features preclinical data relating to Alzinova's immunotherapy technology platform that specifically targets the oligomeric, neurotoxic forms of the amyloid-β peptide (Aβ) aggregates, which are considered to be the cause of Alzheimer's disease. The study was conducted in the context of a research collaboration together with Amsterdam University Medical Centers.

The monoclonal antibody, ALZ-201, which specifically targets amyloid Aβ42 oligomers, neutralises the neurotoxicity effect although it only targets a very small fraction of all amyloid Aβ. These data indicate that it has very high selectivity for the toxic form of the Aβ peptide and a binding profile that differs from other known antibodies in the field. The selectivity may be a critical attribute for achieving a true specific therapeutic effect with favorable tolerability in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

"Based on the documented preclinical properties of both the monoclonal antibody, ALZ-201, and the clinical candidate, ALZ-101, we are now looking forward to the clinical development of the therapeutic vaccine, ALZ-101. This is an important step for Alzinova, in an area where the medical need is very high," says Dr. Sandberg.

Presentation information:
Poster number: 53659 – on demand and displayed on the virtual platform from 3 pm CEST on Monday 26 July and throughout the duration of the conference. https://alz.org/aaic/overview.asp

For more information, please contact:
Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Telephone: +46 70 846 79 75
E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:01 pm CEST on 26 July 2021.

About Alzinova AB
Alzinova AB is a Swedish biopharma company specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease targeting neurotoxic amyloid-β oligomers. The lead candidate, ALZ-101, is being developed as a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of Alzheimer's. Alzinova's proprietary AβCC peptide™ technology enables the development of disease-modifying therapies that target the toxic amyloid-β oligomers involved in the onset and progression of the disease with high precision. Alzheimer's is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases globally, with of the order of 40 million people afflicted today. In addition, the antibody ALZ-201, in early preclinical development, was generated with the AβCC peptide™ technology and the ambition is to expand the pipeline further. The company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is [email protected], +46 768-532 822. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alzinova/r/alzinova-presents-preclinical-data-on-alzheimer-disease-candidates-at-the-aaic-conference,c3389256

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO54192&sd=2021-07-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alzinova-presents-preclinical-data-on-alzheimer-disease-candidates-at-the-aaic-conference-301341034.html

SOURCE Alzinova

