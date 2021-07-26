Logo
Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. To Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call & Video Webcast Presentation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LIMA, Peru, July 26, 2021

LIMA, Peru, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE: IFS) announced today that it will host its Second Quarter 2021 earnings conference call & video webcast presentation.

The conference call will take place on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:00 am Lima Time / 10:00 am New York Time.

Presenting for IFS:
Mr. Luis Felipe Castellanos - Chief Executive Officer, Intercorp Financial Services
Ms. Michela Casassa - Chief Financial Officer, Intercorp Financial Services
Mr. Gonzalo Basadre – Chief Executive Officer, Interseguro
Mr. Bruno Ferreccio – Chief Executive Officer, Inteligo

Intercorp Financial Services will release Second Quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:
From within the U.S.: 1 (866) 807-9684
From outside the U.S.: +1 (412) 317-5415
Conference ID: IFS

There will be a live video webcast presentation on this event available at:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/ifs2108135ae3fq8y.html

A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion at: www.ifs.com.pe

About the Company:
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS") is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro") and Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB

For more information, please visit www.ifs.com.pe, or contact:



Mr. Ernesto Ferrero, Investor Relations Officer

Mr. Jorge Orihuela, Investor Relations

[email protected]

[email protected]

Tel: (511) 219-2000 x. 29025

Tel: (511) 219-2000 x. 29029



Intercorp Financial Services Inc.


Torre Interbank, Carlos Villaran 140


Lima 13, Peru


favicon.png?sn=NY53165&sd=2021-07-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intercorp-financial-services-inc-to-host-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call--video-webcast-presentation-301340392.html

SOURCE Intercorp Financial Services Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY53165&Transmission_Id=202107261000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY53165&DateId=20210726
