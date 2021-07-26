Blackstone Announces Appointment of Brian X. Tierney as Global Head of Infrastructure Portfolio Operations and Asset Management; Steve Bolze to Retire and to Become Executive Advisor

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX, Financial) today announced the appointment of Brian X. Tierney as a Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Infrastructure Portfolio Operations and Asset Management. Mr. Tierney joins Blackstone following 23 years with American Electric Power (AEP), where he previously served as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President for Strategy and Executive Vice President for AEP’s largest utility segment, AEP East. In this role, Mr. Tierney will partner with portfolio company CEOs to drive key value creation initiatives throughout our infrastructure companies.

Steve Bolze, current Head of Infrastructure Portfolio Operations and Asset Management, will retire from his day-to-day role and become an Executive Advisor to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Sean Klimczak, Global Head of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (BIP) said: “We are pleased to welcome Brian to the Blackstone Infrastructure Partners team. He has a stellar track record with over twenty-five years of operations, strategy and finance experience in the infrastructure industry. I look forward to partnering with Brian as we work to expand BIP’s global presence and to assist our portfolio companies in their efforts to drive transformative growth.”

Sean Klimczak added: “I also would like to thank Steve Bolze for his tireless dedication to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners over the past four years. His wealth of knowledge and contributions to BIP have been significant and impactful. The BIP team will miss Steve’s day-to-day engagement, but will look forward to our continued work with him as an Executive Advisor.”

Brian Tierney said: “I am excited to be joining the exceptional team at Blackstone Infrastructure Partners. I look forward to bringing my operating and financial expertise to the remarkable platform that BIP offers to its portfolio companies in their efforts to grow and to pursue operational excellence.”

Steve Bolze said: “I would like to thank the entire Blackstone network for my time at the firm. I would also like to welcome Brian to the Blackstone Infrastructure Partners team. He brings a depth of operational and financial expertise that will well serve our expansive and diverse portfolio through our next stage of growth. I am delighted to continue my work supporting our portfolio company management teams and boards in my new role as an Executive Advisor to BIP.”

Previously, Brian Tierney served as Executive Vice President of Strategy for American Electric Power, where he was responsible for AEP’s corporate strategy as well as its operational and performance management functions. Tierney joined AEP in 1998 and has served in various roles including, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (2009 – 2020), Executive Vice President of AEP Utilities East (2008 – 2009) and Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (2005 – 2007). Tierney also held various management positions responsible for pricing energy transactions, market operations and trading and marketing.

Prior to joining AEP, Tierney worked for a Houston-based energy company, where he traded electricity and other commodities and priced energy transactions. Before entering the energy industry, he served as a United States Peace Corps Volunteer in the Republic of the Philippines and worked in the consumer products industry.

Tierney has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Boston College and an MBA from the University of Chicago with concentrations in finance and accounting. In 2009, Tierney completed the Nuclear Reactor Technology Program at MIT. He serves on the boards of trustees of Energy Insurance Mutual and The Jeffrey Company.

About Blackstone Infrastructure Partners

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners is an active investor across transportation, energy, digital infrastructure and water and waste infrastructure sectors. We seek to apply a long-term buy-and-hold strategy to large-scale infrastructure companies with a focus on delivering stable, long-term capital appreciation together with a predictable annual cash flow yield. Our approach to infrastructure investing is one that puts a focus on responsible stewardship and stakeholder engagement to create value not just for our investors but also for the communities we serve.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $684 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter %40Blackstone.

