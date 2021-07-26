ASM Global Enters Strategic Alliance With Honeywell to Create Smarter and Safer Venues

ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, today announced a strategic alliance with Honeywell, a leader in connected buildings, to help create smarter, safer and more sustainable venue operations and more enjoyable audience experiences across ASM’s international portfolio.

ASM Global will work with Honeywell to establish new standards related to indoor air quality, safety and regulatory compliance for its VenueShield LIVE proprietary program for venue reopenings and operations. Honeywell will consult with ASM on guidelines related to deploying healthy buildings technology including indoor air quality, safety and security, and personal protective equipment (PPE). Honeywell will also create a custom, real-time Healthy Buildings dashboard for the VenueShield LIVE program to help ASM’s facilities staff quickly identify and correct critical building controls issues. The agreement runs through 2027.

Additionally, Honeywell will work with the ASM Global venue network to deploy a variety of technologies that support smarter, safer and more sustainable venues to improve the overall guest experience, including solutions to enhance overall building operations; mobile computing and data capture technologies to expedite ticketing, concessions and retail experiences; and more environmentally preferable products to help the venues’ efforts to reduce their carbon footprint.

ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said, “Aligning with Honeywell and its state-of-the-art technology will help ASM elevate even further what are already the world’s finest audience experiences at our venues.”

“As vaccine programs progress around the world, the desire for normalcy continues to increase. Live events such as concerts, sports and conventions contribute greatly to the vigor and excitement of daily life,” said Jeff Kimbell, Honeywell senior vice president and chief commercial officer. “We look forward to working with the ASM Global team to not only help audiences feel more confident about coming to live events but also in supporting venue modernization and digitization by providing greater automation and insight into the portfolio performance and a more seamless audience experience.”

VenueShield LIVE is deployed at more than 325 ASM Global facilities around the world, already providing high levels of cleanliness and safety, while inspiring consumer confidence, all in coordination with leading medical professionals, industry experts and public health officials.

“Producing premier entertainment events takes skillful coordination, and the building itself is a critical part of the equation. Our experience in building technologies, services and operations can provide additional value to the VenueShield LIVE offering,” said Doug Wright, president and CEO, Honeywell Building Technologies. “We are excited to work with the ASM Global team to support a safer return to live events and help its diverse network of venues drive critical outcomes to enhance audience experience, improve operations, and meet energy efficiency or safety goals.”

Honeywell’s Healthy+Buildings+solutions integrate air quality, safety and security technologies along with advanced analytics to improve indoor air quality while meeting energy efficiency goals to create a more productive and better occupant experience.

ASM Global’s properties produce a vast array of events ranging from professional sports to family entertainment to conventions and premier concerts. More than 200 million people pass through its venue doors annually. The alliance with Honeywell was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.

