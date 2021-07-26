RocketFuel Introduces Crypto Payment Solution for Cannabis Dispensaries and Merchants

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RocketFuel Introduces Crypto Payment Solution for Cannabis Dispensaries and Merchants

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cannabis merchants partnering with RocketFuel will benefit from low transaction fees and complete payment security

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --RocketFuel (OTC: RKFL) ("RocketFuel" or the "Company"), a global provider of one-click online payment options using Bitcoin and 50+ other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it will be making its payment solution available to be used by licensed cannabis dispensaries and merchants. Integrating RocketFuel into the merchant's payment checkout will ensure that, unlike the typical cash transactions which come with security and logistical problems, merchants can accept crypto payments from users who have cryptocurrencies in a private wallet or in certain crypto exchange accounts. This service will even cover online delivery orders if they fall under permissible local regulations. RocketFuel will be compliant with FinCEN guidance on providing financial services to the cannabis industry.

RocketFuel_Logo.jpg

Cannabis merchants partnering with RocketFuel will benefit from low transaction fees and complete payment security.

Due to laws at the Federal level restricting the presence of banks within the cannabis sector, merchants and businesses have long struggled to offer convenient payment mechanisms to their shoppers - many of whom are used to paying online but often can't when it's a cannabis store. With RocketFuel's easy one-click payment interface, shoppers will no longer have to resort to creating cannabis-specific debit cards or travel to shops to pay in cash; cannabis purchases from licensed dispensaries can be done with a mobile phone using the RocketFuel API. This will greatly benefit merchants who can finally take advantage of the ease of online crypto payments and generate additional revenue channels while paying low transaction fees on a completely secure and efficient interface.

"RocketFuel's payment solutions are a game-changer for the cannabis industry which has long been denied access to traditional banking facilities like opening businesses accounts and having access to credit/debit card facilities. The growth of cryptocurrencies however has leveled the playing field for the industry and has given the control of transactions to merchants who no longer have to depend on banks for handling their financial transactions," said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.
RocketFuel is a global payments solution provider that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel provides a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants are able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements
The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "may," "might," "would," "should," "could," "project," "estimate," "pro-forma," "predict," "potential," "strategy," "anticipate," "attempt," "develop," "plan," "help," "believe," "continue," "intend," "expect," "future," and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company's products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company's business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company's future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company's competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT
Kurt Kumar
Email: [email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT
Ben Yankowitz
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA54286&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocketfuel-introduces-crypto-payment-solution-for-cannabis-dispensaries-and-merchants-301341079.html

SOURCE RocketFuel Blockchain Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA54286&Transmission_Id=202107261030PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA54286&DateId=20210726
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment