Orca Investment Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , ABB, II-VI Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Lumen Technologies Inc, Pixelworks Inc

Roseburg, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , ABB, II-VI Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Lumen Technologies Inc, Pixelworks Inc, Eastside Distilling Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orca Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Orca Investment Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,962 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,674 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,365 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,153 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 116,646 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 116,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 68,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 30,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26.

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pixelworks Inc. The sale prices were between $2.84 and $3.77, with an estimated average price of $3.28.

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eastside Distilling Inc. The sale prices were between $1.58 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.24.