Orca Investment Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , ABB, II-VI Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Lumen Technologies Inc, Pixelworks Inc

- New Purchases: FLRN, ABB, IIVI, ST,
- Added Positions: SPY, AMZN, AVGO, SNA, DIS, XLB, SBUX, BABA, PEP, IWM, GOOGL, BA, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, HD, MS, JPM, SCHW, GS, SCHM, C, ORCL, WCLD, GOOG, KMI, VZ, AAPL, IP, PFE, MO,
- Sold Out: SPSB, LUMN, PXLW, EAST,
For the details of Orca Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orca+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Orca Investment Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,962 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,674 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,365 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,153 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 116,646 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 116,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 68,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 30,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78.Sold Out: Pixelworks Inc (PXLW)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pixelworks Inc. The sale prices were between $2.84 and $3.77, with an estimated average price of $3.28.Sold Out: Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eastside Distilling Inc. The sale prices were between $1.58 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of Orca Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Orca Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Orca Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Orca Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Orca Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment