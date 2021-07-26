Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Old National Bancorp, Ford Motor Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Old National Bancorp, Ford Motor Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, ConocoPhillips, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Old National Bancorp, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbor+trust+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 108,104 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 207,481 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 14,555 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,814 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 62,104 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83%
New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $296.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.743400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.288100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 67.09%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $73.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 26.26%. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 14,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Old National Bancorp by 21.72%. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 12,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ford Motor Co (F)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 20.14%. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 11,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider