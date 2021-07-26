Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Old National Bancorp, Ford Motor Co

New Purchases: FDX, COP, EAGG, GIS,

FDX, COP, EAGG, GIS, Added Positions: SCHV, VCSH, SCHG, HYLB, SCHP, SYY, BOND, SCHA, SCHM, EFA, GD, INTC, MAS, SCHE, MRO, MCD, DE, BAC, CAT, VBR, SBUX, PEP, LOW, JPM, CSCO, DIS, IBM, KO, VGK, VWO, VZ, PFE,

SCHV, VCSH, SCHG, HYLB, SCHP, SYY, BOND, SCHA, SCHM, EFA, GD, INTC, MAS, SCHE, MRO, MCD, DE, BAC, CAT, VBR, SBUX, PEP, LOW, JPM, CSCO, DIS, IBM, KO, VGK, VWO, VZ, PFE, Reduced Positions: SCHX, LDUR, AAPL, FB, GOOGL, ABT, ONB, ABBV, IVV, MSFT, GOOG, COST, F, PG, SYK, V, MMM, ADBE, AMGN, SCHW, LLY, DHR, VFC, BLK, NSC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, ConocoPhillips, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Old National Bancorp, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbor+trust+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 108,104 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 207,481 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 14,555 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,814 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 62,104 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83%

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $296.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.743400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.288100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 67.09%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $73.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 26.26%. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 14,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Old National Bancorp by 21.72%. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 12,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 20.14%. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 11,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.