Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Old National Bancorp, Ford Motor Co

- New Purchases: FDX, COP, EAGG, GIS,
- Added Positions: SCHV, VCSH, SCHG, HYLB, SCHP, SYY, BOND, SCHA, SCHM, EFA, GD, INTC, MAS, SCHE, MRO, MCD, DE, BAC, CAT, VBR, SBUX, PEP, LOW, JPM, CSCO, DIS, IBM, KO, VGK, VWO, VZ, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, LDUR, AAPL, FB, GOOGL, ABT, ONB, ABBV, IVV, MSFT, GOOG, COST, F, PG, SYK, V, MMM, ADBE, AMGN, SCHW, LLY, DHR, VFC, BLK, NSC,
For the details of ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbor+trust+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 108,104 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 207,481 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 14,555 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,814 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 62,104 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83%
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $296.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.743400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.288100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 67.09%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $73.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 26.26%. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 14,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Old National Bancorp (ONB)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Old National Bancorp by 21.72%. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 12,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Ford Motor Co (F)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 20.14%. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 11,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:
1. ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment