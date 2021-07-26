Consolidated Planning Corp Buys Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Welltower Inc, Pinterest Inc

- New Purchases: RWJ, AGG, BAC, ACN, IEFA,
- Added Positions: SUSA, EZM, MTUM, GOOGL, FB, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, PINS, KO, TSLA, IJR, SPY, IWF, CMCSA, JNJ, MRK, MSFT, ARKK, PWV, HON, RJF, AVGO,
- Sold Out: TLT, WELL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Consolidated Planning Corp
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 278,588 shares, 45.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.94%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 163,483 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 31,069 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 47,701 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM) - 93,288 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.39 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $118.45. The stock is now traded at around $114.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 25,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $317.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4.Reduced: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Consolidated Planning Corp reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 34.91%. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Consolidated Planning Corp still held 6,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.
