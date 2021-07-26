Logo
Consolidated Planning Corp Buys Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Welltower Inc, Pinterest Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Consolidated Planning Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Accenture PLC, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Welltower Inc, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consolidated Planning Corp. As of 2021Q2, Consolidated Planning Corp owns 59 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Consolidated Planning Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/consolidated+planning+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Consolidated Planning Corp
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 278,588 shares, 45.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.94%
  2. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 163,483 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 31,069 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 47,701 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  5. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM) - 93,288 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.39 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $118.45. The stock is now traded at around $114.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 25,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $317.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4.

Reduced: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 34.91%. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Consolidated Planning Corp still held 6,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Consolidated Planning Corp. Also check out:

1. Consolidated Planning Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Consolidated Planning Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Consolidated Planning Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Consolidated Planning Corp keeps buying
