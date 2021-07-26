Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Visa Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, U.S. Bancorp

New Purchases: IQV, FB, MA, SCHZ, ABT, ZTS, ADP, APTV, APH, SCHO, IFF, TJX, VRSK, NKE, AMT, NVDA, CRNT, HOTH,

IQV, FB, MA, SCHZ, ABT, ZTS, ADP, APTV, APH, SCHO, IFF, TJX, VRSK, NKE, AMT, NVDA, CRNT, HOTH, Added Positions: SCHP, V, NEE, AMZN, DLR, NOC, UL, MSFT, MDT, LMT, SCHW, PEP, SCHD, MMM, CSCO, JPM, SCHG, SCHF, ICLN, MDLZ, PFE, STZ, PG, JNJ, INTC, BRK.B, WMT, TMUS, COP, CVS, VZ, GIS, MCD, CLX, CMCSA, RTX, ADBE, SBUX, MO,

SCHP, V, NEE, AMZN, DLR, NOC, UL, MSFT, MDT, LMT, SCHW, PEP, SCHD, MMM, CSCO, JPM, SCHG, SCHF, ICLN, MDLZ, PFE, STZ, PG, JNJ, INTC, BRK.B, WMT, TMUS, COP, CVS, VZ, GIS, MCD, CLX, CMCSA, RTX, ADBE, SBUX, MO, Reduced Positions: USB, AAPL, SCHX, MRK, DE, HD, LLY, GOOG, CSX, UNH, XOM, ORCL, RDS.A, NSC, AMGN, GOOGL, CAT, KO, DIS, BAC, AXP, COST, GD, ETN, BMY, GS,

USB, AAPL, SCHX, MRK, DE, HD, LLY, GOOG, CSX, UNH, XOM, ORCL, RDS.A, NSC, AMGN, GOOGL, CAT, KO, DIS, BAC, AXP, COST, GD, ETN, BMY, GS, Sold Out: IAU, BK, CPB, WFC, KMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Visa Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Campbell Soup Co, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signet+investment+advisory+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,489 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 200,684 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 122,811 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,535 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 28,848 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $371.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $389.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $201.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 113.22%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.510900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 122,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 137.12%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $248.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 100.94%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 29,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.15%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3690.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 96.36%. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $153.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 159.34%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $355.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.