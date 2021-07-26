Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Visa Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, U.S. Bancorp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Visa Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, U.S. Bancorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Visa Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Campbell Soup Co, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signet+investment+advisory+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,489 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 200,684 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  3. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 122,811 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.22%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,535 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 28,848 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $371.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $389.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $201.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 113.22%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.510900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 122,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 137.12%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $248.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 100.94%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 29,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.15%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3690.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 96.36%. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $153.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 159.34%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $355.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider