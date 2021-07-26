Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Cincinnati Financial Corp

New Purchases: ICSH, PYPL, MA, SHOP, IWL, COST, MRVL, TGT, CRWD, CSCO, GS, MGM, GM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,965 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 568,997 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 314,927 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,668 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 181,995 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 179,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $306.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $389.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1605.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $60.92 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 123,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $165.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 49,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $185.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 44,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.277900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 173,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $262.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 85.48%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $481.939300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.42.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14.