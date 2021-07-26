Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Cincinnati Financial Corp

- New Purchases: ICSH, PYPL, MA, SHOP, IWL, COST, MRVL, TGT, CRWD, CSCO, GS, MGM, GM,
- Added Positions: FVD, KBWB, IBB, VDC, SPYG, ESGE, SLYG, VCSH, VBR, IWP, ANGL, VOE, VWOB, FTSL, VYM, DWM, XLRE, GOOGL, CWB, MSFT, NVDA, AMZN, SQ, DIS, AVGO, F, CVS, CRM, CAH, V, AMD, DOCU, TSLA, BILL, CVX, FB, JPM, TSM, QCOM, MU, ABBV, AMAT, KO, FITB, SHM, JNJ, IVV, UPS, RTX, AGG, BABA, PFE, USB, DBEM, XOM, ENB, DUK, AIA, MO,
- Reduced Positions: PG, CINF, LUV, GSY, VTI, AAPL, SPY, XOP, SYK, FLOT, LMT, IJH, GLD, IGSB, IHI, IJK, IJR, QTEC, VB, EEM, VFH, FTSM, RDS.A, FSK, PCY, PXF, IUSG, SPSB, GILD, VCIT, VGT, T, ADBE, SPG, DON, SYY, BND, VO, VHT, BAC, XLF, CM, RSP, QUAL, IUSV, IVOO, IWM, GOOG, ITA, FLRN, HBAN, PEP, IEMG, ORCL, ABT, EMB, VOO, HDV, KR, CMCSA, GE, RPG, FDX,
- Sold Out: QQQ, JETS, AMGN, JBLU, WFC, IGV, SO, H, WYNN, DAL, EDD,
For the details of Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/octavia+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,965 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 568,997 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 314,927 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,668 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 181,995 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 179,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $306.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $389.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 843 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1605.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 978 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $60.92 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 123,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $165.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 49,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $185.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 44,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.277900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 173,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $262.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 85.48%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $481.939300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.Sold Out: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.42.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment