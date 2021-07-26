Bridger Capital Management, Llc Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Citrix Systems Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan

- New Purchases: EW, MDT, QQQ, DLTR, QQQJ, VIS, ECL, FISV, J, IJK, SCHM, KLAC, VO, CRSP, LHX, BR, TRMB,
- Added Positions: VOOV, VOOG, VTV, CWI, IQLT, XLI, VBK, VUG, IVV, XBI, SHY, XLP, BSV, VOT, VIG, TIP, ISRG, HON, IJS, LQD, BMY, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: SHW, LRCX, JNK, VGSH, ZTS, IWF, PKI, WMT, ORLY, MUNI,
- Sold Out: CTXS, CORP, WDAY,
These are the top 5 holdings of BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Workiva Inc (WK) - 71,800 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,912 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 21,277 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 93,375 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,447 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $108.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 45,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 17,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.838200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.009100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $196.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.18%. The purchase prices were between $136.09 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.92. The stock is now traded at around $143.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 28,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148.56%. The purchase prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22. The stock is now traded at around $274.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.20%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 23,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 179.34%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 66,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 32,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.Sold Out: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)
Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The sale prices were between $110.73 and $114.49, with an estimated average price of $112.55.
