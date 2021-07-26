Logo
Bridger Capital Management, Llc Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Citrix Systems Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bridger Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Citrix Systems Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Workday Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridger Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bridger Capital Management, Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridger+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Workiva Inc (WK) - 71,800 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,912 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 21,277 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 93,375 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,447 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $108.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 45,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 17,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.838200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.009100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $196.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.18%. The purchase prices were between $136.09 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.92. The stock is now traded at around $143.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 28,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148.56%. The purchase prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22. The stock is now traded at around $274.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.20%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 23,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 179.34%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 66,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 32,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Sold Out: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The sale prices were between $110.73 and $114.49, with an estimated average price of $112.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
