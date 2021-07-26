Mayar Capital Ltd. Buys Vontier Corp, Discovery Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Evertec Inc, Toll Brothers Inc

New Purchases: VNT, BRK.B,

VNT, BRK.B, Added Positions: DISCK, EA,

DISCK, EA, Reduced Positions: JNJ, LH, UPS, JWN, GOOG, MA, MMM, V,

JNJ, LH, UPS, JWN, GOOG, MA, MMM, V, Sold Out: EVTC, TOL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vontier Corp, Discovery Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Evertec Inc, Toll Brothers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayar Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Mayar Capital Ltd. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mayar Capital Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mayar+capital+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 65,613 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 44,291 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 73,878 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 84,320 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 254,400 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%

Mayar Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 181,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayar Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayar Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 289,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mayar Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Evertec Inc. The sale prices were between $37.22 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.12.

Mayar Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93.