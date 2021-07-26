Royal Fund Management, LLC Buys Phillips 66, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells Greenbrier Inc, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

New Purchases: PSX, HYG, FLOT, ABNB, NLSN, VICI, AXP, COST, IYF, YUM, PPL, MCHP, GSK, BX, GOOG, GMRE, PFE, CMCSA, GLD, NAKD,

PSX, HYG, FLOT, ABNB, NLSN, VICI, AXP, COST, IYF, YUM, PPL, MCHP, GSK, BX, GOOG, GMRE, PFE, CMCSA, GLD, NAKD, Added Positions: VONG, VDC, BABA, VUG, PG, MSFT, VFC, VOO, VZ, MGK, AAPL, ARKK, MRK, IBM, IVW, QQQ, KMB, MTUM, PGX, AMZN, VOOG, QTEC, VHT, IYM, IUSB, VGT, VV, XHE, VOT, VOX, VONE, SNOW, DGRO, SCHG, IJT, SQ, UNH, VTI, VBK, QRVO, IWM, VO, CRWD, VIG, ILMN, FB, AVGO, AOM, VWOB, GOOGL, VYM, SYK, SPOT, NFLX, ALGN, NVDA, NVS, ADBE, MCD, BA, DG, EL, PYPL, JNJ, UNP, TMO, LULU, MDY, WMT, T, V, BMY, RTX, LRCX, HD, INTC, BRK.B, COP, KO, IVV, CVX, QCOM, CME, IYE, WFC, DOW, XOM, GM, SLV, VLO, TXN, TSM, LMT, SHW, SLB, OHI, ORCL, PEP,

VONG, VDC, BABA, VUG, PG, MSFT, VFC, VOO, VZ, MGK, AAPL, ARKK, MRK, IBM, IVW, QQQ, KMB, MTUM, PGX, AMZN, VOOG, QTEC, VHT, IYM, IUSB, VGT, VV, XHE, VOT, VOX, VONE, SNOW, DGRO, SCHG, IJT, SQ, UNH, VTI, VBK, QRVO, IWM, VO, CRWD, VIG, ILMN, FB, AVGO, AOM, VWOB, GOOGL, VYM, SYK, SPOT, NFLX, ALGN, NVDA, NVS, ADBE, MCD, BA, DG, EL, PYPL, JNJ, UNP, TMO, LULU, MDY, WMT, T, V, BMY, RTX, LRCX, HD, INTC, BRK.B, COP, KO, IVV, CVX, QCOM, CME, IYE, WFC, DOW, XOM, GM, SLV, VLO, TXN, TSM, LMT, SHW, SLB, OHI, ORCL, PEP, Reduced Positions: UPS, LOW, AMGN, WM, USB, EMR, CSCO, CSX, NUE, PAYX, IJS, LAMR, JPM, SBUX, STOR, IJJ, CSL, NTAP, GD, BAC, DRI, CAT, PRU, SYY, ABBV, KHC, GRMN, CVS, MKL, K, SPY, F, DEO, VGR, KMI, PM, IRM, GE, TRP, FDN,

UPS, LOW, AMGN, WM, USB, EMR, CSCO, CSX, NUE, PAYX, IJS, LAMR, JPM, SBUX, STOR, IJJ, CSL, NTAP, GD, BAC, DRI, CAT, PRU, SYY, ABBV, KHC, GRMN, CVS, MKL, K, SPY, F, DEO, VGR, KMI, PM, IRM, GE, TRP, FDN, Sold Out: GBX, PCY, BWX, ROK, ETN, IYK, IYW, AEP, BGIO, EHT, MKC.V, ATOS, ONTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Phillips 66, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Airbnb Inc, sells Greenbrier Inc, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Fund Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Royal Fund Management, LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $588 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Royal Fund Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 97,456 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64% Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 89,935 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.77% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 71,317 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 92,705 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 49,100 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 59,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 57,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.792800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 94,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.41 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 330.90%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 92,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 73.28%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in VF Corp by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 64,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 99,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.22.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $27.28.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $29.67.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12.