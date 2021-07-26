Royal Fund Management, LLC Buys Phillips 66, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells Greenbrier Inc, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Royal Fund Management, LLC Buys Phillips 66, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells Greenbrier Inc, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Royal Fund Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Phillips 66, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Airbnb Inc, sells Greenbrier Inc, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Fund Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Royal Fund Management, LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $588 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Royal Fund Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Royal Fund Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 97,456 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
  2. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 89,935 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.77%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 71,317 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 92,705 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 49,100 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%
New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 59,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 57,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.792800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 94,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.41 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 330.90%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 92,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 73.28%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VF Corp (VFC)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in VF Corp by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 64,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 99,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.22.

Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $27.28.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $29.67.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Royal Fund Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Royal Fund Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Royal Fund Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Royal Fund Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Royal Fund Management, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider