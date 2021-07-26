Royal Fund Management, LLC Buys Phillips 66, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells Greenbrier Inc, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

- New Purchases: PSX, HYG, FLOT, ABNB, NLSN, VICI, AXP, COST, IYF, YUM, PPL, MCHP, GSK, BX, GOOG, GMRE, PFE, CMCSA, GLD, NAKD,
- Added Positions: VONG, VDC, BABA, VUG, PG, MSFT, VFC, VOO, VZ, MGK, AAPL, ARKK, MRK, IBM, IVW, QQQ, KMB, MTUM, PGX, AMZN, VOOG, QTEC, VHT, IYM, IUSB, VGT, VV, XHE, VOT, VOX, VONE, SNOW, DGRO, SCHG, IJT, SQ, UNH, VTI, VBK, QRVO, IWM, VO, CRWD, VIG, ILMN, FB, AVGO, AOM, VWOB, GOOGL, VYM, SYK, SPOT, NFLX, ALGN, NVDA, NVS, ADBE, MCD, BA, DG, EL, PYPL, JNJ, UNP, TMO, LULU, MDY, WMT, T, V, BMY, RTX, LRCX, HD, INTC, BRK.B, COP, KO, IVV, CVX, QCOM, CME, IYE, WFC, DOW, XOM, GM, SLV, VLO, TXN, TSM, LMT, SHW, SLB, OHI, ORCL, PEP,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, LOW, AMGN, WM, USB, EMR, CSCO, CSX, NUE, PAYX, IJS, LAMR, JPM, SBUX, STOR, IJJ, CSL, NTAP, GD, BAC, DRI, CAT, PRU, SYY, ABBV, KHC, GRMN, CVS, MKL, K, SPY, F, DEO, VGR, KMI, PM, IRM, GE, TRP, FDN,
- Sold Out: GBX, PCY, BWX, ROK, ETN, IYK, IYW, AEP, BGIO, EHT, MKC.V, ATOS, ONTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Royal Fund Management, LLC
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 97,456 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
- Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 89,935 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.77%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 71,317 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 92,705 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 49,100 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 59,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 57,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.792800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 94,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.41 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 330.90%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 92,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 73.28%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in VF Corp by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 64,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 99,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.22.Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $27.28.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $29.67.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of Royal Fund Management, LLC.
