GFS Advisors, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Coupang Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Bank of America Corp, Cemex SAB de CV, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company GFS Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Coupang Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Walmart Inc, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, sells Bank of America Corp, Cemex SAB de CV, iShares Gold Trust, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFS Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, GFS Advisors, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GFS Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gfs+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GFS Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,731 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  2. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 60,442 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.86%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 429,399 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.83%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 25,044 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 63,218 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.44%
New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $37.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cree Inc (CREE)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cree Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $91.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 63,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 227.97%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 47.75%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 28,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 90.05%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 110.46%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.979900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.

Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of GFS Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. GFS Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GFS Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GFS Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GFS Advisors, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider