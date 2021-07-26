GFS Advisors, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Coupang Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Bank of America Corp, Cemex SAB de CV, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: CPNG, IGF, KRE, CIBR, CREE, DISH, VZ, OGN, LH, GM, VIAC, VALE, AVGO, ABBV, WOOF, BBVA,
- Added Positions: BABA, PG, UL, WMT, RSP, QCOM, VGK, DIA, MU, ICLN, GLD, VNQ, VXUS, SLV, PFE, IEV, MRK, VWO, IJH, MO, VEU, XBI, JPM, IJR, VSS, PEP, GDX, PPH, BOTZ, TTE, NIO, SLYV, SLB, ORCL, JNJ, TEF, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, CX, FDX, BUD, INTC, KHC, XOM, KO, MSFT, WFC, FEZ, GE, VTI, GOOGL, C, CSCO, CODI, T, PLTR, INDA, FXI, XLE, TM, RDS.A, CRON, ARKK, MDY, NVDA, IBM, RDS.B, WM, NFLX,
- Sold Out: IAU, GLW, TEVA, STZ, VXX, BB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,731 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 60,442 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.86%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 429,399 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.83%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 25,044 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 63,218 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.44%
GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $37.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cree Inc (CREE)
GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cree Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $91.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 63,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 227.97%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 47.75%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 28,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 90.05%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 110.46%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.979900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.61.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)
GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41.
