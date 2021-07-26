Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Microsoft Corp, Sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Ciena Corp, The Mosaic Co

New Purchases: TDIV, XLRE, EWT, XRT, PLD, NTR, XSOE, LULU, SKYY, FISV, LVS, ATER, KROS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Microsoft Corp, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Ciena Corp, The Mosaic Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Keysight Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ayalon Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owns 154 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 227,091 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 81,442 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 138,200 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.64% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 91,141 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77% Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 138,993 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.74 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 46,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 43,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1624.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.502700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 41,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 24,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $130.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 67,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.838200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 520.63%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $828.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.