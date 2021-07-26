Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Microsoft Corp, Sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Ciena Corp, The Mosaic Co

- New Purchases: TDIV, XLRE, EWT, XRT, PLD, NTR, XSOE, LULU, SKYY, FISV, LVS, ATER, KROS,
- Added Positions: ONEQ, MSFT, XLV, VOO, QQQ, EQIX, KBA, XLE, EWZ, GOOGL, KWEB, XLK, IVV, IHI, WCLD, VGT, AAPL, IYW, SPY, INDA, SPYD, IHF, XLC, XLF, XLB, CHIQ, VFH, SPYG, RPV, VOOG, JPM, SCHV, RSP, VTV, AMZN, IVOO, V, MTUM, MA, GXC, COF, PSI, BAC, NVDA, DXJ, FB, KBE, TAN, VGK, HON, QCOM, BKNG, CNC, IPAY, JQUA, SYF, CI, FTCH, EXPE, FDX, DIA, ESPO, PYPL, IYT, XLP, GDX, GDXJ, IAI, PANW, XHB, IGV, GS, PBW, ORA, APLE, EL, SEDG, JETS, XHE, CEVA, BIDU, C, WMT, KKR, GOOG, QCLN, PTH, HEDJ, EWY, EEM, CQQQ, TEVA, REZI, VTRS,
- Reduced Positions: XLI, QTEC, CIEN, MOS, TSM, NEE, XBI, JNJ, IWM, XLY, IXC, SMH, FDN, DIS, IXG, PICK, BABA, ITB, CVS, EWJ, SPHB, JD, AMT, QUAL, GMRE,
- Sold Out: KEYS, ABBV,
- Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 227,091 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 81,442 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 138,200 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.64%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 91,141 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 138,993 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.74 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 46,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 43,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1624.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.502700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 41,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 24,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $130.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 67,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.838200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 520.63%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $828.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.
