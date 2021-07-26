Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Microsoft Corp, Sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Ciena Corp, The Mosaic Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Microsoft Corp, Sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Ciena Corp, The Mosaic Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ayalon Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Microsoft Corp, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Ciena Corp, The Mosaic Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Keysight Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ayalon Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owns 154 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ayalon+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.
  1. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 227,091 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
  2. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 81,442 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
  3. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 138,200 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.64%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 91,141 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
  5. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 138,993 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.74 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 46,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 43,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1624.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.502700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 41,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 24,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $130.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 67,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.838200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 520.63%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $828.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ayalon Holdings Ltd. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider