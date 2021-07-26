Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. Buys Unum Group, LGI Homes Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells , Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: LGIH, PAGS, CCS, STNE,
- Added Positions: DIS, UNM, CRM, TWLO, INMD, TACT, SDGR, VCSH, RIO, WYNN, ULTA,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, AMZN,
- Sold Out: VAR,
- VSE Corp (VSEC) - 229,620 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio.
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 69,345 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 40,227 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.55%
- Heska Corp (HSKA) - 28,098 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 8,931 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.31 and $183.36, with an estimated average price of $165.26. The stock is now traded at around $162.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Century Communities Inc (CCS)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Century Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $81.83, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unum Group (UNM)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Unum Group by 178.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $246.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $397.754200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Transact Technologies Inc (TACT)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Transact Technologies Inc by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $78.8, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
