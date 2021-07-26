Logo
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. Buys Unum Group, LGI Homes Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells , Oracle Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Unum Group, LGI Homes Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Twilio Inc, PagSeguro Digital, sells , Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legal+advantage+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.
  1. VSE Corp (VSEC) - 229,620 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 69,345 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 40,227 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.55%
  4. Heska Corp (HSKA) - 28,098 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 8,931 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.31 and $183.36, with an estimated average price of $165.26. The stock is now traded at around $162.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Century Communities Inc (CCS)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Century Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $81.83, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unum Group (UNM)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Unum Group by 178.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $246.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $397.754200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Transact Technologies Inc (TACT)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Transact Technologies Inc by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $78.8, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. keeps buying
