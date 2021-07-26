Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Silver Trust

New Purchases: SPTS, CDC, PEJ, SILJ, QQQJ, FDN, JKH, JKK, DES, DOG, JKI, VTIP, JKL, FTCS, IVOL, PSK, MOAT, MRVL, IWL, PLW, EBND, PD, ISTB, HYG, PSI, CUT, LNG, BTI, SFIX, VALE, SCYX, BYND, GSK, WSO, MDYG, TREX, RIO, PDBC, NVO, INFY, GS, QEFA, SCHB, FCX, SPHQ, XSOE, SNPS, UNM, VRSN, VRTX, ITB, WW, MPC, FNX, EPAM, ENPH, Z, SMAR, AOM, HL, THM,

VGSH, GLD, SLV, GDX, SPYV, ICLN, VYMI, SIL, URA, USMV, XLB, ES, ARKK, DEM, CSCO, AMZN, AGG, QUAL, BRK.B, FXE, VBR, VOE, SOXX, TAN, VGT, T, VB, XHB, RSP, SLYG, SUSA, XLI, AMT, BAC, NFLX, MHD, MRNA, IBB, MUB, GOLD, FISV, WFC, FNV, TSLA, CRNC, FAN, IVV, JPST, MJ, SCHP, SRLN, TLT, XLF, ADBE, APD, ALK, AZN, BAX, BIIB, CAT, CME, KO, EW, XOM, GPN, MTCH, IBM, JNJ, MKTX, MAR, MDT, PENN, PFE, PG, UPS, RTX, AWF, PHD, WIX, AAL, SEDG, TDOC, SNAP, DOCU, LYFT, NET, BOTZ, BSV, DGRO, DVY, IWF, LQD, MGV, PGF, SPSM, TOTL, VEA, VGIT, VOT, VT, XLY, CB, ATVI, AKAM, ALL, AMP, AMGN, ADM, BLL, BDX, BLK, BSX, CACI, CHD, DD, DUK, EMR, ENB, FAST, FDX, HSY, HON, ILMN, ISRG, IRM, SJM, JBLU, MMC, MCD, MCO, PGR, RSG, ROL, SYY, TFX, RDS.B, EVV, GGN, EVR, TMUS, MSCI, BUD, FTNT, BAH, REGI, BCOV, VEEV, CGC, NEP, ZS, ZM, UBER, FSLY, CHWY, BEPC, BAB, BNDX, EES, FLOT, IEMG, IHI, IOO, IUSV, IVE, IVW, IWB, IWM, IWR, MINT, OUSA, PBE, PPA, SCHF, SCHZ, URTH, Sold Out: ATOM, ICAD, FUTY, GDXJ, NDRA, LUNG, FSKR, FHLC, EWI, FV, ACWV, KBWB, IAU, XAIR, ARKG, FPE, ORGO, OBLG, STK, XRT, JD, FXH, CHNG, SPMD, SNOW, SGEN, VBK, SPYX, SHM, SGDM, PTH, MBG, EA, INTZ, SMG, TTWO, EMAN, GSIT, DAL, IPHI, BEAM, TRIP, LGLV, LOWC, PMX, AGI, KODK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Silver Trust, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Atomera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc owns 592 stocks with a total value of $901 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 144,103 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,680 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,477 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 478,283 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.97% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 509,061 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. New Position

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.668100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 509,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.78 and $66.79, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.908700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 74,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.110500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 68,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 178,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.009100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 75,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46. The stock is now traded at around $250.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 215.97%. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 478,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2214.72%. The purchase prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 104,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 139,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 550.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.968400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 117,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 189.18%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 161,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 93,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Atomera Inc. The sale prices were between $13.53 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $20.64.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in icad Inc. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $17.62.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $42.09.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $2.74, with an estimated average price of $2.26.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Pulmonx Corp. The sale prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64.