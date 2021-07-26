Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Silver Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Silver Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Silver Trust, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Atomera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc owns 592 stocks with a total value of $901 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flagship+harbor+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 144,103 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,680 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,477 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 478,283 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.97%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 509,061 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.668100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 509,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.78 and $66.79, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.908700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 74,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.110500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 68,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 178,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.009100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 75,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46. The stock is now traded at around $250.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 215.97%. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 478,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2214.72%. The purchase prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 104,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 139,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 550.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.968400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 117,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 189.18%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 161,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 93,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Atomera Inc (ATOM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Atomera Inc. The sale prices were between $13.53 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $20.64.

Sold Out: icad Inc (ICAD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in icad Inc. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $17.62.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $42.09.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

Sold Out: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $2.74, with an estimated average price of $2.26.

Sold Out: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Pulmonx Corp. The sale prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider