Parsec Financial Management, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Asheville, NC, based Investment company Parsec Financial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsec Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. owns 269 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parsec Financial Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parsec+financial+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Parsec Financial Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,906,430 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 740,394 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 343,814 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  4. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 70,582 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 292,956 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $639.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.633500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $82.156500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $239.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4006.63%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 128,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 117,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.119900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 129,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $213.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 62,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 47.55%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in New Senior Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $8.92, with an estimated average price of $6.86.

Sold Out: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45.

Sold Out: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Parsec Financial Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Parsec Financial Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Parsec Financial Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parsec Financial Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parsec Financial Management, Inc. keeps buying

