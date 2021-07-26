Parsec Financial Management, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

New Purchases: LRCX, CIEN, VB, FSLR, IAGG, HBAN, MKSI, SCHB, VOT, TROW, GLDM, SCHV, IGSB, SNPS, LH, MDLZ, XLV, USB,

Asheville, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsec Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. owns 269 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,906,430 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 740,394 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 343,814 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 70,582 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 292,956 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $639.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.633500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $82.156500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $239.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4006.63%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 128,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 117,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.119900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 129,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $213.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 62,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 47.55%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in New Senior Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $8.92, with an estimated average price of $6.86.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98.