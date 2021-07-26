Parsec Financial Management, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

- New Purchases: LRCX, CIEN, VB, FSLR, IAGG, HBAN, MKSI, SCHB, VOT, TROW, GLDM, SCHV, IGSB, SNPS, LH, MDLZ, XLV, USB,
- Added Positions: IJS, IVV, VEA, CSCO, IWD, IVW, PG, AAP, LOW, ABBV, VWO, BMY, GOOG, LMT, IJR, ESGD, MMM, ADBE, ADP, AVGO, TSN, AMZN, CVS, ORCL, TSLA, VIAC, VONV, FTNT, VCSH, NVO, J, VRTX, PNC, ESGU, CMCSA, UL, EA, PM, FIW, MUB, VMW, ANTM, SCHF, REGN, LLY, MS, GE, SCHP, C, MCD, IEFA, ESGE, VZ, SCHE, VIG, BAC, HON, GPC, FDX, NEE, BA, MA, PHO, HOLX, COST, BDX, CMI, KMB, LHX, NVDA, LUMN, DG, AGG, NFLX, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: VYM, SCHM, IJH, RTX, SCHG, SCHX, AAPL, TGT, SPMD, DGS, VNQ, EEMV, SYK, V, XLI, TTE, CVX, SYY, EMR, GILD, IPG, DWM, KMI, SPLG, TFC, TSM, AMGN, DON, ET, IBB, XLU, NTR, DOV, BKNG, RIO, GOOGL, WMT, SBUX, DES, UPS, DIS, INFY, SEIC, EL, DUK, VBK, BSV, FBNC, IEMG, VTIP, BNDX, BRK.B, IWR, SPYG, XOM, PRU, QQQ, WFC, IUSG, VTI, SPY, IWN, IYF, IWF, QCOM, PFE, T, HUBB, IBM, IVE, KO, CARR, OTIS, VTV, TIP, SAP, SO, MNST, AKAM, DIA, PII, ACN, IWS, VO, HPQ, VAW, DHR, VOX, CL, WAT,
- Sold Out: CTSH, SNR, PBI, CLX, XYL, KHC, SPLV, USMV,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,906,430 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 740,394 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 343,814 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 70,582 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 292,956 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $639.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.633500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $82.156500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $239.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4006.63%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 128,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 117,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.119900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 129,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $213.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 62,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 47.55%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.Sold Out: New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in New Senior Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $8.92, with an estimated average price of $6.86.Sold Out: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45.Sold Out: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98.
