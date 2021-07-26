Excalibur Management Corp Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Blackrock Income Trust Inc, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, MFS Government Market

- New Purchases: ISTB, SUB, DG, BABA, BIIB, DEO, PULS,
- Added Positions: SHY, VCSH, SPSB, KMB, RSP, GLD, QCOM, MRK, AMZN, IGSB, KMI, TJX, VZ, MO, JBLU, NEM, CLX, RDS.A, V, GILD, IEF, PFE, LMT, NVDA, ORCL, CPB, C, GOLD, BRK.B, GE, MA, ARE, SCOR, KO, BAC, BMY, BTI, CMCSA, NEE, PNC, GSK, K, CB, USB, CL, TFC, MCK,
- Reduced Positions: CSL, CMI, JNJ, AAPL, FDX, GIS, DUK, ABT, UPS, PEP, DOW, IBM, PM, WFC, TAP, SPG, TIP, ED, PSX, BUD, PSA, VTRS, MDT, ITW, HON, EQR, EMR, COP,
- Sold Out: BKT, NMY, MGF, NEA, NKG, MET, NMT,
- Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 81,558 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,821 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,789 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 88,898 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.33%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,581 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.343600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.977200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $228.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $331.100500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 682 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $190.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 88,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 70,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 132,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 261.94%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 242.98%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Blackrock Income Trust Inc (BKT)
Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.09 and $6.41, with an estimated average price of $6.21.Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)
Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.Sold Out: MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF)
Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in MFS Government Markets Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $4.37.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2.Sold Out: Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)
Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $13.57.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34.
