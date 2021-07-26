Logo
Excalibur Management Corp Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Blackrock Income Trust Inc, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, MFS Government Market

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newton, MA, based Investment company Excalibur Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Blackrock Income Trust Inc, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, MFS Government Markets Income Trust, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Excalibur Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Excalibur Management Corp owns 152 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/excalibur+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 81,558 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,821 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,789 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 88,898 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.33%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,581 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.343600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.977200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $228.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $331.100500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $190.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 88,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 70,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 132,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 261.94%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 242.98%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Blackrock Income Trust Inc (BKT)

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.09 and $6.41, with an estimated average price of $6.21.

Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sold Out: MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF)

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in MFS Government Markets Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $4.37.

Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2.

Sold Out: Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $13.57.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
