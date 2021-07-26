Logo
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. owns 194 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/total+clarity+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 33,211 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,487 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.01%
  3. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 72,862 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
  4. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 74,810 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.26%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,920 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 29,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 38,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $268.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $720.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.068200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Titan International Inc (TWI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Titan International Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 302.66%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 91,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2242.62%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 21,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO by 192.52%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $98.290300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 32,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 131.26%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 74,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 648.52%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $262.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 1454.29%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 123,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $51.93 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.



