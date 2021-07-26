Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard

New Purchases: MXIM, WY, KSU, SAM, FNDE, TWI, AEP, EIX, SQQQ, VOD, PBPB,

NOBL, IWF, VO, VB, QUAL, GLD, FDL, BOTZ, LQD, IBUY, IGSB, IP, AGG, AGZ, MA, SLQD, PTH, LMBS, GSY, IGV, BOND, KRE, MINT, MRK, QTEC, CLX, BNS, SBUX, TSLA, VFH, SEDG, ABT, V, NXPI, NVCR, NVS, LMT, JPST, HON, FDN, ETV, BRK.B, GM, AFL, Sold Out: ICLN, SHY, MGNI, SLV, IGOV, ARKK, DWAS, MTUM, XLY, SPSB, ONCT, FXL, SOXX, GABC, CALM, CNP, UFS, ITW, DMTK, ED, DE, EXC, BABA, FXH, CNI, NSC, CRM, TJX, ARKW, IPAY, BDX, VLO, AUPH, DNL, VWO, MMM, KO, CCI, TGTX, TSCO, FFA, CYBR, OKTA, DDOG, EEM, SCHG, CREE, LLY, FE, J, NDSN, SAP, STWD, FB, CLPT, DOCU, VCSH, AXP, COST, CMI, MAR, MSI, NFLX, ON, PNW, SU, UTG, GRX, EDIT, TTD, MDB, WORK, IJH, IUSG, MUB, ADI, ARCC, CP, CMCSA, COO, MIDD, PTC, PEP, RADA, LUV, TXN, TSN, NAZ, TRIL, BWXT, KNSL, FLGT, IHE, MGK, MUNI, PGX, SPDW, XLK, XMMO, AMAT, GILD, ISRG, LXP, LOW, MKSI, MGA, MSEX, RTX, RFI, BEP, IOVA, VRSK, NOW, CINR, WIX, KRP, PAGS, DKNG, PLTR, ARKG, DGRO, FVD, IGM, IJT, MBB, PNQI, SPHD, STPZ, XLV, XSD, ACN, ADBE, CCJ, CRIS, DUK, F, HOLX, MKL, NICE, NDAQ, ROK, SRE, SO, TM, UPS, WHR, WEC, PAC, JPC, UTF, OCSL, ZTS, PAYC, TCON, Z, PAVM, SPOT, ACA, MRNA, UBER, BLOK, CSM, DIA, FBT, FIXD, IEFA, IGHG, IGRO, SMH, SPYV, VIG, ALK, ADM, GOLD, BIIB, CVX, DCP, EXEL, FICO, HSBC, IONS, KR, LOGI, MDU, MGEE, MSTR, MS, OLN, PRU, PEG, SPTN, UNP, YUM, HEES, ADX, TWN, NEA, HTGC, LULU, SBRA, MPC, ZNGA, GMED, PCI, GOOG, APPF, AXSM, COUP, CRSP, IIPR, ESTC, PINS, TMDX, AGGY, FPX, GDX, IEMG, IWO, IXN, IYF, IYW, JQUA, LIT, QCLN, SCHP, SGDM, SPEM, SPLV, SPSM, SPTS, VXUS, XHE, AMN, AKAM, ALXN, DOX, ASYS, ALOT, BP, BKH, CEVA, CF, CSX, CAMT, CAH, CHKP, CGNX, DLR, EW, ENB, FDX, FISV, FLEX, FLO, FLR, GIS, HAL, HPQ, HMC, ILMN, IBA, INTU, LTC, LAKE, LVS, MKC, VIVO, SEEL, NKE, NWN, KZIA, ORA, PNC, PKE, PEGA, CDMO, PKI, PDEX, O, RVP, SLB, SWM, TRV, AVNW, SLF, TCF, TRNS, TREX, WEN, UGI, USB, UAA, UL, WBA, WM, ZBH, EBAY, IRBT, INTT, L, ISDR, OPRX, ET, TDG, RNP, WU, DAL, MELI, PM, BS50, CLW, SIX, VUZI, STAG, SHSP, PSX, WDAY, CDW, CHGG, CGC, JD, VNOM, OCUL, W, NVTA, ETSY, TDOC, LOB, NGVT, ROKU, INSP, YETI, AVTR, FSLY, RVLV, PSNL, HCAT, ORCC, BEPC, ABNB, HYFM, DLN, EWT, FAD, GWX, HEDJ, HYMB, INDY, IPO, ITM, IWP, IXC, IXUS, IYH, JPIN, PDBC, PFF, PICK, PSJ, PZA, RPV, SLYV, SPMD, USMV, USO, VNLA, VPL, XBI, XLB, XLP, DDD, SRPT, ABMD, ACU, ATVI, LNT, GNSS, BLL, BLFS, BWA, BSX, VIAC, CECE, CDNS, CUK, CRI, CERS, CI, C, TPR, CAG, XRAY, DXCM, DGII, INFI, EGAN, ENS, EXAS, FLIR, ASUR, FCX, GRVY, GILT, GPN, HST, HUN, IDXX, INO, IRIX, ITI, KLAC, LRCX, APTO, MAGS, MRO, MITK, MT, MCRI, MNR, NVEC, EPM, NEPH, NVMI, NVAX, OSBC, PAR, PDFS, PAYX, QCOM, RMBS, SRGA, STM, SEB, SLAB, SWKS, SONY, SSYS, SNPS, TER, TRN, UFPT, UTHR, OLED, WFC, WAL, AMOV, CMG, CSBR, ISR, NEO, MXF, LDOS, LMAT, ALLT, REED, GTE, CTSO, VNRX, CELH, APEN, IRDM, DAN, CDNA, WKHS, ORGS, CHTR, MXL, CDXS, ELMD, COR, IPHI, LPLA, KMI, HZNP, CHEF, GNE, CLVS, REGI, PRLB, ENPH, PHIO, TYME, NCLH, ICLR, SBSW, ECOM, EQX, RNG, VEEV, VCYT, TNDM, PULM, VBLT, HUBS, STOR, QRVO, VSTO, ADAP, CWEN, RPD, PJT, SYBX, PDSB, PSTG, TWLO, AIRG, MYOV, ANAB, HEXO, SSTI, TQB, DCPH, BAND, SAIL, QTRX, BTAI, ZS, MREO, SURF, AUTL, TENB, OPRA, FTCH, STRO, UPWK, ALLO, LTHM, DELL, ZM, BYND, NET, XGN, ANVS, BEAM, ARNC, NCNO, BIGC, U, 40Y1, CAPA, QS, GMTX, BAB, BIL, BNDX, BSV, CMF, DON, DXJ, EBND, EEMS, EEMV, EFAV, EMB, EWX, GOVT, HACK, HDV, HYLB, IAU, IBB, ICF, IEO, IFV, IJJ, ITB, IWR, JETS, JNK, KBE, LGLV, PSI, SPIP, SRVR, TOTL, UCO, VNQ, VOE, VONG, VRP, XLF, XLI, XLU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. owns 194 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 33,211 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,487 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.01% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 72,862 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 74,810 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,920 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 29,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 38,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $268.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $720.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.068200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Titan International Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 302.66%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 91,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2242.62%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 21,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO by 192.52%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $98.290300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 32,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 131.26%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 74,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 648.52%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $262.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 1454.29%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 123,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $51.93 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.